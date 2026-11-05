The 2027 Chevy Silverado EV Gets A Power Bump And A NACS Port

Chevrolet is boosting the power output of its most powerful electric pickup.

All 2027 Silverado EV models now come from the factory with a NACS charging port.

Pricing has also been increased.

Chevrolet is giving its most expensive electric pickup a power bump for the 2027 model, not that it needed it. The 2027 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss with the Max Range battery pack now puts down a whopping 750 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque, as reported by GM Authority.

That’s 25 hp more than the outgoing model, but it’s worth noting that the maximum output is only available when activating the Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode, which pushes every metric to the top for maximum acceleration, but isn’t intended for regular use. Chevrolet doesn’t say how much power the Silverado EV makes when the WOW mode is disabled.

Gallery: 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss 6 Source: Chevrolet

The power figures of all other Silverado EV trims stay the same, but as with all 2027 General Motors EVs, they now come from the factory with a native Tesla-style NACS charging port. This enables them to pull up to Tesla Superchargers and other NACS-equipped chargers and top up without needing an adapter.

For 2027, the electric pickup also gains a few new cameras. The Cabin Glance feature shows a live video feed of the car’s interior on the infotainment screen. Then, there’s Security Recording, which records video from the vehicle’s on-board cameras when the alarm is triggered. Last but not least, the Surround Vision Recorder acts as an on-board video security system that continuously records footage while the car is in use, much like Tesla’s Dashcam feature.

The 2027 Chevrolet Silverado EV is slightly more expensive than the outgoing model on all trims. The base Silverado EV Standard Range starts at $56,085 (including destination charges), $700 more than the previous model. Meanwhile, the LT and Trail Boss trims with the Extended Range battery are now $1,000 more than last year, while the top-spec Trail Boss with the Max Range battery now starts at $90,395, or $1,200 more than the 2026 model.

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All Silverado EV trims come with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. The entry-level WT trim has 510 hp and 490 or 580 lb-ft of torque, depending on the battery capacity. The LT Standard Range gets 605 hp and 605 lb-ft of torque, followed by the LT Extended Range, with 645 hp and 765 lb-ft of torque. The Trail Boss Extended Range has 625 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque, and the Trail Boss Max Range pushes the power figure up to 750 hp.

What do you think?

Besides more power and torque, the Trail Boss also comes with a two-inch suspension lift, a more aggressive off-road body kit, 35-inch tires, four-wheel steering as standard, and some new driving modes. Despite the trail-oriented kit, the Trail Boss is the longest-range model in the lineup, with up to 478 miles on the Max Range battery.

The RST trim, which used to be the top option, has been discontinued. Production of the 2027 Chevy Silverado EV kicked off at GM’s Factory Zero in Michigan last month.

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