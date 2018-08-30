More On Tesla’s Addition Of CCS Combo In Europe, Plus In-Depth Video
TESLA’S EUROPEAN VERSION OF MODEL 3 WILL HAVE A CCS COMBO 2 CHARGING PLUG
As long-time Tesla fans know, the company developed its own DC fast charging standard, and its own proprietary plug, because it couldn’t wait for the legacy automakers to agree on a standard. This is only one of many ways in which the Seers of Silicon Valley have broken away from the pack of car companies and chosen to do things their own way.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Charles Morris. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: Tesla Model 3 will now be able to gain access to fast-charging CCS Combo 3 charge ports like those from Ionity (Image: Ionity)
So, some were shocked to hear that the European version of Model 3 is going to have the same charging plug used by ordinary EVs. But it’s true, and it makes perfect sense. The company has confirmed that Model 3 vehicles sold in the European market will come with a CCS Combo 2 charge port. An adapter for Models S and Model X is in the works.
Fast charging stations are cropping up all over Europe. Ionity, a joint venture of several automakers, aims to install some 400 highway charging stations all over Europe by 2020. Of course, Tesla drivers can use such third-party networks in addition to Tesla’s own Supercharger network, but at the moment this requires an expensive CHAdeMO adapter, which has some drawbacks and isn’t yet compatible with Model 3.
Above: Bjørn Nyland discusses the latest charging news from Tesla (Youtube: Bjørn Nyland)
Now Tesla will eliminate the issue by giving Model 3 a standard CCS port and retrofitting European Supercharger stations with dual cables, so that they can charge Teslas equipped with either CCS or the Type 2 Mennekes connector now used by European Tesla vehicles.
“In advance of Model 3 rollout in Europe, we will be retrofitting our existing Superchargers with dual charge cables to enable Model 3 which will come with a CCS Combo 2 charge port, to use the Tesla Supercharger network,” a Tesla spokesperson told Electrek. “Model S and Model X customers will continue to have full access to the network and a CCS Combo 2 adapter will soon be available to purchase, if desired.”
===
Written by: Charles Morris; This article originally appeared in Charged; Source: Electrek
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
Leave a Reply
21 Comments on "More On Tesla’s Addition Of CCS Combo In Europe, Plus In-Depth Video"
This is very interesting. I really hope Tesla will develop and sell a CCS adapter for US Model 3s. I had heard previously it was not possible to have a CCS to Tesla adapter but this news makes it seem likely. With EA building out its network quickly an adapter will make long distance travel in my Model 3 even more convenient.
I agree more convenience is needed as oil prices will continue to stay low and possibly go lower in 2019. Many Americans will continue to drive gas guzzlers because gas is cheap. Tesla has to keep fighting big oil.
You can already buy a CCS Type 1 to CCS Type 2 adapters. With enough adapters you should be able to get there.
The Supercharger plug is much more similar to the CCS plug in Europe than in the US. That doesn’t mean an adapter is impossible, just that it is a different challenge.
This article brought us nothing we didn’t know already, apart from a nice bit of EV rascism. “Ordinary EV’s”. For gods sake. This website is quickly moving towards the electrek.co model.
It remains a masterful move by Tesla, their unique selling point, a continentwide charging network, was always going to be a temporary one. But with this move they have the advantage again and every Ionity station built with money from Daimler, VAG and BMW is an extra station Teslas can use.
Sorry Steven, I overreacted, but I’m getting allergic to Evannex articles, especially because the tone is on purpose polarising and, in my humble opinion, does not help the cause. Just imagine being someone who’s trying to read themselves into the EV world for orientation. I’m not a big poster on comments, but I’ve been following plenty of websites including InsideEVs for a long time. And over time the atmosphere has gotten quite a bit more acidic in an us vs them attitude. You must see that as well. Anyway I’ll try to contain myself and not add to the acid if I can help it.
EVANNEX really comes with a certain cringe factor. They just try to hard.
any possibility to tag Evannex articles so it would be possible to not accidentally open them from RSS feeds?
Hmm … I can look into it.
GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP EARTHLINGS CO2.EARTH
How long until Tesla completely abandons their proprietary charging standard? It sounds like they are headed that way. How long before the Tesla Supercharger network is abandoned or absorbed by another company?
I don’t think the SuperCharger network should be abandoned but I think getting everyone on CCS sooner would be a boon for EVs. The CCS standard will continue to go to higher power and I think Tesla would enjoy not having to maintain a proprietary standard.
They already have done that. They call it supercharger v3.
Although I prefer standardization. Tesla’s plug is smaller, it looks and feels much better than any other plugs
Whether or not you like Tesla you have to admit that their willingness to drop their proprietary port in favor of an industry standard is pretty nice. Too many examples of big companies being unwilling to drop their proprietary standards until long after it became obvious that the benefits weren’t helping consumers.
Now lets see how long Nissan’s standard will last. It reminds me of IBM’s insistence on proprietary PC expansion slots, which is probably one reason IBM doesn’t have a PC business anymore.
And as I have said more than once before, Nissan’s Leaf and eNV200 could reasonably easily expand the existing AC Plug into CCS, alongside the CHAdeMO Plug (sorry: “Socket”) on their vehicles, to give buyers charging Choice!
For example, the former Volts needed Premium Fuel, and now Regular works just fine, but owners “Could” still choose to use Premium, if they wanted to!
Tesla was forced to use the Type 2 Mennekes port by EU regulators. It was less a question of their willingness to drop their proprietary charger, and more a question of their willingness to sell EVs in the EU.
And IBM is basically the worst computer company to criticize for proprietary standards. The reason why nearly everyone uses “IBM-compatible” PCs today is because unlike the other computer manufacturers, IBM’s architecture was open, leading to the “IBM-clone” PC market of the 80s and 90s. Virtually every desktop personal computer on the market today – even the Macs! – are technically “IBM-clones.”
Oh come off it. They weren’t forced. They could have made their own socket and plug or they could have used their US plug and just stuck with single phase AC charging.
There neither was nor is a legal obligation to use the Type2 socket on a car nor to offer a Type2 plug on a non public charging station.
They did it because it made sense for the customers.
About Model 3 chargers. Went to Rotterdam last Saturday to see the Model 3 in person. My most important question: will it have a 3-phase charger? Answer: yes.
Good.