Factorial Taps Hyundai Supplier To Solve Solid-State Batteries’ Biggest Problem

Factorial Energy has been working on solid- and semi-solid-state batteries for years.

The startup will now evaluate whether it can use SK On's existing battery plants to mass produce its solid-state cells.

Its semi-solid-state batteries are already testing in prototype EVs out in the real world.

Massachusetts-based battery startup Factorial Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korean battery giant SK On to explore how solid-state batteries can be mass-produced using existing lithium-ion manufacturing lines.

Factorial is one of the frontrunners in the race to commercialize solid-state batteries and is already working with Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Hyundai to test its cells in real-world prototypes.

Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz said an EQS prototype equipped with Factorial's semi-solid-state battery traveled 749 miles on a single charge, with an estimated 84 miles of range still remaining when it reached its destination. Stellantis has also installed the company's battery in a prototype Dodge Charger Daytona as part of its on-road testing program.

Mercedes EQS prototype with Factorial's semi-solid-state battery. Photo by: Factorial and Mercedes

While solid-state batteries promise significantly higher energy density, faster charging and improved safety by replacing flammable liquid electrolytes with solid materials, they've proven notoriously difficult to manufacture at scale without defects.

That's where SK On comes in. The company will evaluate whether its vast global battery manufacturing footprint can help scale Factorial's solid-state technology for mass production.

“A battery breakthrough only matters if it can be manufactured at scale,” Siyu Huang, the CEO of Factorial said in a statement. “[SK On’s] manufacturing footprint spans some of the world’s most advanced battery facilities, and their expertise will be critical in shaping how solid-state battery technology integrates into global production ecosystems,” she said.

A Dodge Charger Daytona EV prototype testing Factorial's semi-solid-state battery. Photo by: Stellantis

SK On already supplies batteries to Hyundai, Kia, Ford, Volkswagen and Ferrari. The company has about 200 gigawatt-hours of annual battery manufacturing capacity worldwide. Roughly half of that, about 100 GWh, is installed in the U.S.

The battery maker has, however, scaled back its U.S. operations after the Trump administration axed federal EV incentives last year, causing EV demand to reset. SK On and Ford also ended their joint venture to shift their focus toward the rapidly growing stationary energy storage market instead.

What do you think?

Factorial has signed similar non-binding agreements with LG Chem and South Korean battery materials suppliers Philenergy and Posco Future M. Like those partnerships, the memorandum with SK On is non-binding, meaning either company can walk away if the collaboration fails to produce any meaningful manufacturing breakthroughs.

Contact the author: suvrat.kothari@insideevs.com

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