273,000 Passenger Electric Plug-In Cars Sold In Europe: Q1-Q3 2018
The plug-in car market in Europe is growing.
According to the latest data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, in the first nine months of 2018, total passenger plug-in car registrations (including a tiny number of FCVs) in the European Union and EFTA (Norway + Switzerland) amounted to 273,702 (up 35.4%).
- PHEV – 140,758 (up 33.6%)
- BEVs – 132,944 (up 37.4%)
Compared to total registrations of 12,304,711 cars, it is about 2.2% market share (however share in particular markets highly varies).
The third quarter shows more balance between BEVs and PHEVs, as PHEVs were hit by WLTP certification requirements:
- PHEV – 45,555 (up 13.2%)
- BEVs – 44,687 (up 34.9%)
- Total– 90,242 (up 23.0%)
We noted that conventional hybrids in Europe were growing faster in Q3 – to 154,624 (up 34.6%). In Q1-Q3, registrations amounted 459,825 (up 34.3%).
Passenger plug-in electric car registrations (ECV) in Europe:
The top markets in Q1-Q3, that account for over 82% of total sales, are:
- Norway – 52,038 (up 20.7%)
- Germany – 50,245 (up 36.1%)
- UK – 44,883 (up 21.8%)
- France – 31,113 (up 17.0%)
- Sweden – 19,949 (up 56.8%)
- Netherlands – 17,349 (up 130.5%)
- Belgium – 10,508 (up -1.9%)
Here is the full report for Q1-Q3 that shows us also the proportion between BEVs and PHEVs in particular markets:
BEVs, PHEVs and FCEVs (negligible number)
BEVs
PHEVs and FCEVs (negligible number)
