273,000 Passenger Electric Plug-In Cars Sold In Europe: Q1-Q3 2018

2 H BY MARK KANE

The plug-in car market in Europe is growing.

According to the latest data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, in the first nine months of 2018, total passenger plug-in car registrations (including a tiny number of FCVs) in the European Union and EFTA (Norway + Switzerland) amounted to 273,702 (up 35.4%).

  • PHEV – 140,758 (up 33.6%)
  • BEVs – 132,944 (up 37.4%)

Compared to total registrations of 12,304,711 cars, it is about 2.2% market share (however share in particular markets highly varies).

ACEA reports
The third quarter shows more balance between BEVs and PHEVs, as PHEVs were hit by WLTP certification requirements:

  • PHEV – 45,555 (up 13.2%)
  • BEVs – 44,687 (up 34.9%)
  • Total– 90,242 (up 23.0%)

We noted that conventional hybrids in Europe were growing faster in Q3 – to 154,624 (up 34.6%). In Q1-Q3, registrations amounted 459,825 (up 34.3%).

Passenger plug-in electric car registrations (ECV) in Europe:

The top markets in Q1-Q3, that account for over 82% of total sales, are:

  • Norway – 52,038 (up 20.7%)
  • Germany – 50,245 (up 36.1%)
  • UK – 44,883 (up 21.8%)
  • France – 31,113 (up 17.0%)
  • Sweden – 19,949 (up 56.8%)
  • Netherlands – 17,349 (up 130.5%)
  • Belgium – 10,508 (up -1.9%)

Here is the full report for Q1-Q3 that shows us also the proportion between BEVs and PHEVs in particular markets:

BEVs, PHEVs and FCEVs (negligible number)

BEVs

PHEVs and FCEVs (negligible number)

