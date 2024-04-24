During the first quarter of 2024, Tesla continued to expand its Supercharging network around the world at a relatively fast rate.

The company deployed 297 new stations globally, 10% more than a year ago. It was the highest number ever recorded in the first quarter, although not yet close to the record levels, which are usually set in Q4.

The number of new individual connectors in Q1 increased by 2,687 (down 2% year-over-year). The average ratio of connectors per station amounted to 9.0 (compared to 10.2 a year ago).

Tesla Supercharging network - Q1 2024 results (YOY change):

New stations: 297 (up 10%)

New individual connectors (stalls): 2,687 (down 2%)

Connectors (stalls) per station on average: 9.0 (down 12%)

For reference, in 2023, Tesla installed more than 1,270 new Supercharging stations and over 12,400 individual stalls.

Tesla Supercharging network - Q1-Q4 2023 results (YOY change):

New stations: 1,274 (up 6%)

New individual connectors (stalls): 12,473 (up 14%)

Connectors (stalls) per station on average: 9.8 (up 8%)

When it comes to the current size of the network, it consists of roughly 6,250 stations and over 57,500 individual charging stalls. That's over a quarter more than a year ago.

Tesla Supercharging network - cumulative numbers (YOY change):

New stations: 6,249 (up 26%)

New individual connectors (stalls): 57,579 (up 27%)

Connectors (stalls) per station on average: 9.2 (up 1%)

In Q2 2024, Tesla is expected to reach 60,000 Supercharging stalls.

If all of the 57,000+ stalls were powered simultaneously, at a 100 kW average (for illustrative purposes), the total output would be over 5.7 GW.

Non-Tesla Supercharging

Tesla continues to expand the Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot, which is available at select stations in some markets.

The non-Tesla pilot includes over 20 countries, although the company no longer lists the countries on its website. Below is the list as of January 2024:

To make the Superchargers more accessible to non-Tesla EV drivers, the new V4 stalls come with a contactless bank card reader and a small display. By equipping the chargers with these features, the Tesla app might not be needed to start a charging session in the future.

Supercharging Power

As of today, Tesla Superchargers offer a peak power output of up to roughly 250 kW, but it's expected to increase quite substantially.

In the past, there were reports about 300 kW and more in the future, and a rumor about 324 kW in the case of V3 Superchargers.

In 2023, Tesla launched its first V4 Superchargers in Europe. In the United States, the first V4 installations were spotted in a few states in October 2023 and launched that month. The V4s in the US are equipped with an integrated CCS1 adapter (aka Magic Dock), a credit card reader, and a small display, to handle non-Tesla EVs.

Tesla Superchargers peak output:

V2: 150 kW (compared to 120 kW originally)

V3: 250 kW - See 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid Fast Charging Analysis and comparison with Lucid Air



V4 (April 8, 2023): 250 kW

[potentially a lot more and support of high-voltage battery systems in the future]

Separately, Tesla is building fast chargers for electric trucks (Tesla Semi) - known also as Tesla Megachargers), which are promised to offer a megawatt charging level.

Charging standards

In Q4 2022, Tesla announced the opening of its proprietary charging standard, which will be called the North American Charging Standard (NACS) and standardized as SAE J3400. In May 2023, Ford announced the switch from CCS1 to NACS in North America (starting in 2025). General Motors followed the move and, since then, multiple other EV manufacturers, charging networks, and charging equipment manufacturers announced support for NACS.

The first non-Tesla EVs (from Ford and Rivian) gained access the the Tesla Supercharging network (using Tesla-made adapters) in the U.S. in Q1 2024. Other brands to follow later this year. Because the charging cables not always are long enough to reach the charging inlet of various EVs, Tesla revealed in March 2024 that is working on a NACS-to-NACS extension cable.

Separately, Tesla started to retrofit its chargers in North America with an integrated CCS1 adapter (aka Magic Dock) to charge electric vehicles compatible with the CCS Combo 1/J1772 Combo standard. A small number of such stations (V3) were already installed in 2023. The new V4 versions also are getting the Magic Dock.

In Europe (and most of the rest of the world), new Tesla cars are equipped with a CCS Combo 2 compatible charging inlet for both AC and DC charging.

In China, the company uses GB/T charging inlets (one for AC and one for DC charging).

Tesla Supercharging plugs vary depending on the market:

North America (and some other markets, like South Korea, and Japan): a proprietary charging standard, named the North American Charging Standard (NACS) by Tesla With the Magic Dock (built-in CCS1 adapter), Supercharging stalls can charge CCS1-compatible, non-Tesla EVs

Europe (and most of the rest of the world): CCS2-compatible charging standard

Initially, there was a different plug, compatible with AC Type 2 inlets, used by Tesla for DC charging (the inlet served 1- or 3-phase AC charging, as well as DC charging at Superchargers). With the launch of the Model 3 in Europe (and the following models - Model Y, refreshed Model S/Model X), Tesla switched to CCS2-compatible charging inlet, and retrofitted Superchargers with CCS2-compatible plugs for DC charging. Many of the Superchargers are now equipped with two different plugs, but the newer, CCS2-compatible is the way to go forward.

Sales of chargers to other networks

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Tesla started sales of DC fast charging solutions to other charging networks around the world.

The first deal was announced in October 2023 with BP (BP Pulse network in the U.S. estimated at $100 million). In November 2023, EG Group announced the acquisition of Tesla's electric vehicle ultra-fast chargers for its EV Point business in Europe. The first V4 chargers were launched on the EV Point network in the UK in March 2024.