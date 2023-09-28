New Zealand is the latest market where Tesla launched its Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program, which allows for the recharging of other electric vehicles at Superchargers.

According to the company, six Supercharging sites are now available for all EVs (compatible with the locally used CCS2 charging connector, natively used also by Tesla). That's about a third of all Supercharging stations in New Zealand.

Australia was included in the program in early 2023, and currently, it seems that more than half (roughly 30 locations) were opened to all EVs.

The Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot also accelerated in the United States, where Tesla deployed Magic Dock built-in CCS1 adapters (necessary due to the difference between Tesla and non-Tesla EV charging inlets) in several new states.

After Alaska, about which we reported on recently, new Magic Docks were installed also at three sites in Washington state, at four sites in Colorado, at two sites in Indiana, and at a site in Michigan. Overall, the number of sites supporting non-Tesla electric vehicles increased to 26.

That's still only a small fraction of the total size of the network, but it's a sign that the program is expanding and might potentially improve the charging experience for non-Tesla EV users (assuming additional charging locations and high reliability of Superchargers).

As we said before, the Magic Dock deployment is expected to increase in the US, because compatibility with the CCS1 charging connector is required to be approved for public funding for new fast charging stations under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI).

In the long term, the main focus will be on the Tesla-developed North American Charging Standard (NACS), which will be adopted by other EV manufacturers in North America starting in 2025. The non-Tesla EV charging will then be as simple as in Europe (without the necessity of any adapters).

Non-Tesla pilot currently includes over 20 countries: