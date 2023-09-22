Jaguar announced that it has signed an agreement with Tesla to gain access to Tesla's extensive Supercharging network in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Additionally, the company officially revealed that its next-generation electric models, which will be launched in 2025, will incorporate the Tesla-developed North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging connector. In other words, the new models will be able to Supercharge without the need for an adapter.

Jaguar did not forget about its current customers, who are driving the Jaguar I-Pace. The plan is to supply NACS adapters from Tesla for the I-Pace drivers, once available. We guess that such adapters might appear on the market in 2024 because this year was mentioned by several other manufacturers that signed up for the transition from the CCS1 to NACS charging connector in North America.

Jaguar adds that the adoption of NACS will be comprehensive, including vehicles, home charging units, and adapters for older models.

The company also restates that, as part of Jaguar Land Rover's Reimagine strategy, the Jaguar brand will become an all-electric modern luxury brand. The agreement with Tesla is part of the strategy to create a global EV ecosystem.

As we understand, it's just a matter of time until we hear that the Land Rover brand will also use the NACS charging connector. It would be hard to imagine that there would be different solutions within one automotive group.

The list of brands that intend to incorporate the NACS charging inlets on their vehicles in North America, starting in 2025, already exceeded 10: Ford, General Motors, Rivian, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Fisker, Honda (with Acura) and Jaguar plus Tesla (obviously) and Aptera.

Mark Camilleri, Director of Electrification Services, noted: "Whilst most charging takes place at home, when away from home, our clients want access to fast, reliable and convenient chargers. Tesla has created a charging network across the globe that delivers this, and we are delighted to be working with them to provide access for Jaguar clients."