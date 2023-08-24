The first Tesla Supercharging station in Canada was equipped with built-in CCS1 adapters (also known as the Magic Dock), which allows recharging of non-Tesla EVs.

The news was brought to us by Pierre Roberge (@roberge_p / X), who shared photos of the Supercharging stalls in Deep River in Northern Ontario. According to the report, the station has six stalls (not eight, as mistakenly written in the tweet). Tesla technicians were testing the Magic Dock charging with a Polestar 2 to make sure that everything worked properly.

Pierre Roberge says that another site for the non-Tesla Supercharging pilot program will be in North Bay.

Canada has not been listed by Tesla on the non-Tesla Supercharging's FAQ page, and the site is not yet displayed on the map with non-Tesla Superchargers, but we guess that it's only a matter of time before it gets listed.

In May, the Government of Canada provided an update that by the end of 2025, about 750 "charging connectors" (individual stalls) should be ready for non-Tesla EVs.

Together with Canada, the non-Tesla pilot is now progressing in 20 countries:

Tesla has recently made a lot of adjustments to its Supercharging network in Canada. In early August, the company switched to a kilowatt-hour billing system (instead of time of charging) across the country.

Such a system is considered a much better solution and has been gradually applied by various charging networks whenever possible (it requires government approval to sell electricity like a utility company does).

Another change was new rates for Supercharging and the introduction of off-peak hours. Prices might change dynamically depending on time and particular station.

According to Drive Tesla Canada, the cost to charge at the Richmond Supercharger on Steveston Hwy in BC (all prices in CAD):

off-peak hours between 12:00am and 4:00am: $0.10/kWh

4:00am and 2:00pm: $0.27/kWh

peak hours of 2:00pm to 12:00am: $0.34/kWh

Some other stations might have four time windows, which allows the sites to differentiate prices in an effort to encourage customers to consider charging when the sites are less occupied and more affordable.

In Ontario, electricity prices are much higher, up to $0.60/kWh (CAD) in peak hours.