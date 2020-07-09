If you’ve ever been to Germany, you’ll know that they really like to stick to the rules there. Failing to do so will result in remarkably swift action by the police and incur a hefty fine that will make you think twice about doing the same again.

We don’t know how long this Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder had been parked, blocking access to an electric vehicle charging point in Frankfurt, but he was busted by a policeman riding an ebike. This has to be a very fitting way for all of this to unfold, since the local cop used pedal power and some electrons to do his rounds and discover the improperly parked vehicle.

And even though the truck called in to pick up the Lambo was most likely a diesel, at least it freed up the spot for an actual EV to use it. Now maybe the Huracan’s owner doesn’t know what the term ‘ green car ‘ refers to, and since his is car was finished in a very striking shade of green, called ‘ Verde Selvans,’ the trademark color for that particular model, we could give him the benefit of the doubt.

Anyway, justice was swiftly served and the photo, which was posted on the official Frankfurt Police department Twitter account yesterday, has since been picked up on Reddit where it’s garnering all sorts of attention.