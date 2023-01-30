Everybody knows at least one father who can't stop explaining how good and beneficial his new man toys are – be it a lawnmower, toolkit, or snowblower, you need to know everything about it.

When it's a new car, however, you get all the details, whether you like it or not, and sometimes you don't even get the chance to say a single word because dad is like an audiobook put on speaker.

And here's where Kevin Bacon enters the stage as the proud owner of a brand new Hyundai Ioniq 6, and the latest man to go for the title of most talkative human being on Earth. His daughter, however, seems to question her life choices and basically tells you, the audience, that you might as well buy an EV and maybe, just maybe you'll make her dad stop.

The videos I'm describing, which are embedded below, are part of Hyundai's new ad campaign for the recently released Ioniq 6 all-electric sedan, which will go on sale in the United States in Spring 2023. Dubbed It's time to go electric, the Korean carmaker’s campaign shows a not-so-tech-savvy dad who buys an EV and, wouldn't you know it, he rather enjoys it. So maybe you should get one, too.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 US Spec

138 Photos

The ads are set to begin airing on TV on January 29 starring Kevin Bacon and his daughter Sosie, with Hyundai Motor America’s CMO, Angela Zepeda, saying the following about the campaign:

“With the introduction of the IONIQ 6, Hyundai is once again making ​the electric vehicle lifestyle more accessible and convenient than ever before. If you are someone on the fence [about] going electric, we hope this campaign starring Kevin and Sosie Bacon will show how early adopters, at any stage in their life, can easily make the switch.”

With a drag coefficient of just 0.22 Cd, the streamlined Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be available in both single- and dual-motor setups and will have a maximum estimated range of around 360 miles on a single charge.

The base variant gets a single rear-mounted motor that makes 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet, while the optional dual-motor setup bumps it up to 320 hp and 446 lb-ft, and thanks to all-wheel drive it can sprint to sixty 5 seconds.