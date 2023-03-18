Can you really say you've penetrated pop culture if you don't have your own Lego set? Despite Lego offering dozens, if not hundreds, of automotive-themed sets over the years, not a one has been a Tesla. That could change thanks to one adult fan of Lego (commonly referred to as AFOLs) who submitted an amazing Tesla Supercharger Station set of his own creation to the Lego Ideas platform. The set includes three superchargers, four vehicles (a model Y, Cybertruck, and two Model Ss), two minifigs, and a Tesla Store where the vehicles are sold and serviced.

Gallery: Lego Ideas Tesla Supercharger Station Set

8 Photos

Lego Ideas is how regular people get their "my own creations" (MOCs) turned into official sets. The platform lets anyone upload an original set idea and the community votes on them. Any set that reaches 10,000 votes will then be considered for production in the company's popular Ideas theme. Some popular past Ideas sets include Medieval Blacksmith (21325), Tree House (21318), and Globe (21332).

It's not easy for an Ideas submission to reach production even if it does garner 10,000 votes. You'll notice the three examples above are general objects that don't require licensing to be developed and sold by Lego. Those types of sets generally have an easier time getting through all of Lego's hoops. That said, some sets that do require licensing get approved because Lego already has an established relationship with that company. Disney's Steamboat Willie (21317) set, which is now discontinued, comes to mind. Unfortunately, Lego has no formal relationship with Tesla at this time and even rejected a Cybertruck set that reached 10,000 votes in the past.

The Supercharger Station set was created by Ideas user Airbricks95, whose real name is Aurelien French. According to his Ideas profile page, he lives in France and he's been building Lego MOCs for 15 years. As you can see on his profile, he is fairly prolific and his work is generally of high quality.

His Tesla-themed set, though, is his most popular, having just passed his Springfield Elementary School from The Simpsons set in votes with 2,685 to 2,614. Yes, French's Tesla set still has a long way to go to reach 10,000 votes, but this type of exposure should help. In order to vote you have to sign up for a Lego Ideas account. I already had one, so my vote's in.