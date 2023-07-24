The Tesla Cybertruck has been making its rounds in the news recently, thanks to a recent announcement from the automaker displaying the first unit rolling off the assembly line in Texas. Despite this, there are still numerous questions about the truck. From crash testing to repairability, and even pricing, the jaggedly-rendered pickup brings along more questions than Tesla has answers.

One such critique came from Ford's CEO, Jim Farley. In an interview with CNBC, Farley said, "It's [the Cybertruck is] like a cool high-end product parked in front of a hotel. But I don't make trucks like that. I make trucks for real people who do real work, and that's a different kind of truck." Based on this interview, Farley doesn't think the Cybertruck is cut for real-world work.

For Farley, this isn't an inaccurate statement. A unibody design is not ideal for worksite situations, as damages could be costly or even potentially total the truck. That said, the nature of cold-rolled stainless steel will likely prove effective for minor collisions due to the sheer strength of the material. Then again, there aren't Cybertrucks in customer's hands yet to test any claims, so we will have to wait until the end of the third quarter for expected deliveries.

Considering Farley's comments, Tesla likely took note of them with a recent move. In a recent Cybertruck Owners Club blog post from user Greggertruck, several photos emerged showing a Cybertruck in a somewhat unconventional wrap. Tesla Cybertrucks have been seen on public roads sporting different wraps, mainly in military-esque camouflage.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Wrap

3 Photos

This new sighting reveals a Cybertruck adorned in a wrap resembling a Ford F-150. From the taillight design to the door handle look, this Cybertruck looks unmistakably like a Ford F-150. This photo's owner says it was taken in a Tesla facility.

The truck was also spotted with wheels that looked different. While not explicitly stated by the user who took the pictures, these wheels appear to be the ones underneath the rugged wheel covers, as seen in most Cybertruck images. Moreover, the truck had its hood open, revealing a somewhat small front trunk. Though, there wasn't a plastic tray inside the opening.

While a seemingly odd spy shot, the reasoning behind this will be interesting. Whether it's for a promotional purpose or just the engineers having fun, only time will tell. Nevertheless, the Tesla Cybertruck will likely hit the roads later this fall. Reviewers and workers alike can determine its work truck status once it's on the road.