A section of Interstate 280 near Palo Alto in California seems to be a prime viewing spot for the Tesla Cybertruck. Last week we saw a camouflaged prototype fly by on the highway. Now fresh spy shots, shared by the Cybertruck Owners Club, showcase a prototype wearing a new dark camouflage, cruising smoothly with its tonneau cover left open.

It also has tinted windows – something we’re seeing for the first time – possibly to hide updates to the interior. Tesla normally uses black covers on its test vehicles, as is evident with the Model 3 Project Highland, but several Cybertruck prototypes have been appearing over the past few months with camouflage.

Tesla could be using darker camouflage to hide possible design elements, especially if there are updates to the existing design that many fans and enthusiasts have come to know and admire. So far, we’ve mostly seen the Cybertruck in its stainless steel exoskeleton, along with a few test mules with a lighter camouflage.

The darker version certainly appears more menacing than the previous pre-production models we’ve seen.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Dark Camo

4 Photos

The Austin-headquartered brand is inching closer to the official start of Cybertruck production. Last week, Tesla tweeted a picture of what appeared to be the first production version at Gigafactory Texas, but during the Q2 2023 Earnings Call, the brand stated that it is currently building release candidates for final certification and validation.

First customer vehicles will likely roll out later this year, when low-scale production commences followed by mass production early next year. The model S3XY maker also stated that the Cybertruck will be the first sub 19 feet electric truck that has both four doors and a bed longer than six feet.

As of the end of 2022, there were reportedly over 1.5 million reservations for the EV. All those orders might not convert into actual sales, but there’s little doubt that this is one of the most anticipated EVs in recent years, which could transform the look of American roads with its outlandish design.