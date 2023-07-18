Tesla Cybertruck prototype sightings are common, and yet they seem to generate a great amount of excitement and curiosity among fans each time.

Just a day before Tesla posted a picture of the first production Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas, a Twitter user spotted a camouflaged Cybertruck on 280 between Alpine Road and Page Hill Road near Palo Alto in California.

The short video doesn’t reveal much, except for a glance at the electric truck that can be seen effortlessly overtaking another vehicle on the highway. Also, it’s unsurprising that the Twitter user sighted the truck near the Tesla Fremont Factory and its engineering headquarters in Palo Alto.

Tesla reportedly has over 1.5 million reservations for the electric truck, whose volume production is expected to commence at the start of 2024, said CEO Elon Musk during the 2022 earnings call early this year.

One can only imagine how the Cybertruck will transform the look of American roads when deliveries ramp up next year. Many social media users have posted pictures of the Cybertruck in transit, and the EV’s “impenetrable” exoskeleton made from “ultra-hard cold-rolled stainless steel” stands out in a striking fashion.

That said, rumor has it that the Cybertruck will debut with a 350-mile range, and Tesla might introduce the 500-mile version at a later date. If the rumor turns out true, the Cybertruck’s initial range will be on par with the Rivian R1T, but less than the Hummer EV 3X and Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tesla first projected the Cybertruck price to be $39,900 for the base rear-wheel-drive version and $49,900 for the dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant. But since then, the company removed the pricing and specifications from the website, so details remain murky as of now.

Musk hinted at the electric truck’s cost after Ford dropped the F-150 Lightning prices by up to $10,000 recently. Even then, Musk stated that the Ford EV is expensive, especially considering the high-interest rates for car loans these days.

After the price cuts, the Pro variant of the F-150 Lightning starts at just under $50,000. Given the CEO's hints, it’s possible that the entry-level Cybertruck could cost between $35,000-40,000.