Tesla has revealed the Cybertruck's front seats in a new video posted on its official Twitter page.

The video actually shows Tesla's seat testing robot at work, but the seats that it performs testing on are highly likely those from the Cybertruck.

We say that for two main reasons: they don't look like the seats used in any other Tesla vehicle on sale today, and they feature the same power seat controls as those seen in a photo from May that showed the interior of the Cybertruck.

Speaking of the leaked interior photos we brought to your attention two months ago, they showed white piping on the seats, something that's also clearly visible on the seats featured in this video.

The short film is accompanied with the caption "Our seat testing robot performs 50k ingress/egress cycles, equivalent to a lifetime of use," which should be reassuring for future Tesla Cybertruck owners.

Now, while Tesla offers no information about the seats, we can draw some conclusions by looking at them.

As with the front seats featured in the Model 3/Y and Model S/X, these seats appear to feature separate headrests.

However, the headrests seem to be much better integrated into the overall design of the seat, giving it the look of a sports seat. The Cybertruck seats also appear to offer significantly more side bolstering in the backrest, which is a good thing – especially if the bolsters are adjustable.

The upholstery looks like vegan leather to us, and we see no reason why Tesla would use anything else when all its current models offer the same type of upholstery.

Now, since we're talking about a pickup truck, these seats should also be larger than those fitted to other Tesla models, although we can't really tell if that's the case based on this video alone. Truck seats are typically larger and designed for more durability, and the Cybertruck seats should make no exception.

It's worth noting that Tesla builds its own seats at a seat factory it operates next to the Fremont Factory in Northern California.

As a reminder, Tesla announced on July 15 that it built the first Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas. The first deliveries are expected to take place toward the end of the third quarter as part of a handover event at the plant, CEO Elon Musk said in April.