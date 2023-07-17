The much anticipated Tesla Cybertruck may debut with a battery pack that’s capable of delivering 350 miles (563 kilometers) of range, according to the Twitter user Bearded Tesla who claims he had confidential conversations with three persons in the know.

If the rumor turns out to be true, it would mean that Tesla’s first-ever pickup will fall short of the 620-mile (998 km) range touted when the Cybertruck made its debut back in 2019. It will also be less than the Chevrolet Silverado EV’s 450-mile (724 km) driving range but on par with the dual-motor Rivian R1T.

Only the Ford F-150 Lightning, with its maximum driving distance of 320 miles (515 km) when equipped with the Extended-Range pack, would be one-upped by the rumored 350-mile variant of the Cybertruck. At the same time, there’s also the GMC Hummer EV 3X pickup that recently got a range boost to 381 miles (613 km) for the 2024 model year, with the American automaker saying that it will go into production later this year, stopping short of offering an actual date.

Tesla’s all-electric pickup officially started production last week, with the Gigafactory Texas team posing for a photo next to the vehicle, almost four years after the model was unveiled as a prototype in November 2019.

Back then, the Austin-based EV manufacturer’s website said that the boxy pickup would come to market with a choice of four powertrain options:

Single motor rear-wheel drive with 250 miles (402 km) of range;

Dual motor all-wheel drive with 300 miles (483 km) of range;

Tri motor AWD with 500 miles (804 km) of range;

Quad motor AWD with 620 miles (998 km) of range.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck

24 Photos

Pricing was announced at $39,900 for the base RWD variant and $49,900 for the dual-motor AWD trim, but in 2021, Tesla removed all pricing and specifications from its website, so we don’t know what the Cybertruck will actually cost when it goes on sale later this year, possibly in September.

However, seeing how Chevrolet chose to kill the $40,000 variant of the Silverado EV, Tesla may go on a similar route and ask more money for the Cybertruck than originally planned.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.