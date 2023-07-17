A leaked image of the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck’s bare frame shows the American all-electric pickup will most likely do without a cool and useful feature known as a rear pass-through or midgate, according to a tweet posted by the @TeslaPhx account.

It’s worth noting that the Austin-based EV brand nor its outspoken CEO Elon Musk haven’t promised the Cybertruck would be equipped with something like this, but reservation holders and fans alike have been speculating on the availability of this feature ever since the edgy pickup debuted back in 2019.

In other words, no promises have been broken when it comes to this topic, but at the same time, it looks like the much-anticipated Cybertruck will be one-upped by both the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV, which can be optioned with a cutout for a cargo tunnel in their most expensive trim levels.

With a midgate installed, the Silverado EV can accommodate items that are over 9 feet (2.7 meters) long in the bed without having to install roof bars or a roof rack. Overlanders and campers who sleep in their vehicles while enjoying the great outdoors might also see the benefit of a rear pass-through, as it would allow people to comfortably sleep in the bed of the truck, with or without a cover.

Moreover, if the recent rumor that says the Cybertruck will only be available with a 350-mile (563-kilometer) range at launch turns out to be true, Tesla’s first-ever pickup would again take a hit, as the Silverado EV can go up to 450 miles (724 km) on a full charge.

With this being said, there’s another rumor floating around the internet that says the Austin-based truck will have a rear window that can roll down, which might explain why there is no midgate, as the window mechanism would be in the way of the cutout, but it also means that longer items might actually be transportable.

However, we’ll know more concrete information once the Cybertruck goes on sale later this year, possibly in September, as Tesla has already started building customer-spec units last week, almost four years since the model debuted.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.