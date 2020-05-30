The British company Swindon Powertrain announced market launch of its new, compact and ready to install ‘Crate’ EV powertrain for various EV projects - conversions or new builds.

Swindon encourages that it's an ideal option for sports, recreation and light commercial applications as well as classic car conversions.

"Suitable for OEMs, niche vehicle manufacturers, electric car conversion companies as well as the enthusiast home mechanic."

In this group, many complained that the market lacks a compact EV system, which prompted Swindon to start development.

The High Power Density (HPD) system consist 80 kW and 136 Nm electric motor (brushless, permanent magnet motor), single-speed transmission (two no-cost gear ratio options) and an open differential, plus one meter of cabling. The weight of the system is 49.9 kg and reportedly the power/volume ratio is the highest available.

The entire package cost £6,400 (€7,120/$7,880) + VAT and the company accepts orders through its website, with first deliveries scheduled for August 2020.

Optionally, there are also options for cooling, inverters and limited-slip differential (paid additionally).

We look forward to seeing some cool conversion projects soon:

"Swindon Powertrain registered over 400 requests for more information in the weeks after announcing the HPD project in 2019, with pre-orders taken and a number of OEMs committing to further R&D projects, including one for a hybrid e-axle application. The reaction underlines the firm’s belief that both enthusiast DIY mechanics and niche OEMs are woefully underserved by traditional suppliers or must resort to scavenging parts from scrapped electric cars."

Currently, the major alternative to new systems is parts from series-produced EVs, like Teslas or Nissan LEAFs that ended life one way or another.