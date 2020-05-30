Niche vehicle manufacturers, EV conversion companies and enthusiasts have a new option to consider.
The British company Swindon Powertrain announced market launch of its new, compact and ready to install ‘Crate’ EV powertrain for various EV projects - conversions or new builds.
Swindon encourages that it's an ideal option for sports, recreation and light commercial applications as well as classic car conversions.
"Suitable for OEMs, niche vehicle manufacturers, electric car conversion companies as well as the enthusiast home mechanic."
In this group, many complained that the market lacks a compact EV system, which prompted Swindon to start development.
The High Power Density (HPD) system consist 80 kW and 136 Nm electric motor (brushless, permanent magnet motor), single-speed transmission (two no-cost gear ratio options) and an open differential, plus one meter of cabling. The weight of the system is 49.9 kg and reportedly the power/volume ratio is the highest available.
The entire package cost £6,400 (€7,120/$7,880) + VAT and the company accepts orders through its website, with first deliveries scheduled for August 2020.
Optionally, there are also options for cooling, inverters and limited-slip differential (paid additionally).
We look forward to seeing some cool conversion projects soon:
"Swindon Powertrain registered over 400 requests for more information in the weeks after announcing the HPD project in 2019, with pre-orders taken and a number of OEMs committing to further R&D projects, including one for a hybrid e-axle application. The reaction underlines the firm’s belief that both enthusiast DIY mechanics and niche OEMs are woefully underserved by traditional suppliers or must resort to scavenging parts from scrapped electric cars."
Currently, the major alternative to new systems is parts from series-produced EVs, like Teslas or Nissan LEAFs that ended life one way or another.
With multiple installation points and now with the ability to site the inverter and cooling packs separately, as well as being waterproof, the HPD offers more flexibility to fit in a wide range of vehicles. Enquiries to date have come from OEMs, low volume manufacturers, classic car enthusiasts through to sports car and ATV recreational vehicle owners. Two inverter options, depending on battery voltage, are available though customers can also use their own. Dependent on the tyre size and top speed requirement, buyers can decide between two no-cost gear ratio options using Swindon Powertrain’s online free to use calculator.
“It’s now easier than ever for anyone to convert a car, truck or even quad bike to electric,” says MD Raphaël Caillé. “HPD is a new, properly engineered system with a years’ warranty. With deliveries starting in August, now could be the ideal time to start planning a project”
Customers placing orders from this week are scheduled to receive their system in August. “Despite the challenges the world faces, it’s a credit to the skills and resourcefulness of the engineers and suppliers in the UK automotive and motorsport industry that deliveries will start this August, just one month later than we originally stated,” adds Caillé.
