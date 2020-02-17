The German battery system company Voltabox announced a long-term framework contract with e-troFit GmbH, an electric bus conversion company.

Voltabox boasts that since 2013 it already supplied batteries to several hundred trolleybuses worldwide.

The conversion of old diesel buses to electric - when the original engine gave up its spirit, we guess - is one of the most environmentally-friendly cases, as the body still might be able to stay in service for 10-20 years.

"e-troFit is individually adapted to the customer’s requirements: Based on an analysis of the route profile, the company determines the actual battery capacity requirement and uses only as much battery as necessary. After this initial concept phase, the modification can take place within a few weeks."

The Voltabox batteries consist of prismatic NMC cells and should allow buses to achieve a range of up to 260 km (162 miles) on a single charge.

The first units were delivered during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Source: Voltabox via Green Car Congress

