Electric pickup trucks are a super hot segment these days with the Tesla Truck, Rivian R1T, Atlis XT pickup, Ford F-150, Bollinger B1 and B2 and now even a Fisker pickup leading the charge. Let's check out some news highlights this past week in the world of electric trucks.

It was an exceptionally exciting week in the world of electric trucks. InsideEVs posted on a few new bold renders of the Tesla truck (including one dressed in all black), we covered the money-making potential of the Tesla truck, as well as highlighting some new Tesla truck reveal date details and even touched on Bollinger and its off-road electric machine.

And who can forget a few weeks when we revealed everything we know about the Tesla Truck, Rivian R1T and Atlis XT.

Let's check out some of this week's news highlights related to electric trucks.

Gallery: Black Tesla Truck Render

2 Photos

Dressed in all black, this Tesla pickup truck render had a certain 'bad' appearance to it. It surely is bold and the black hue gives it a sinister look.

This render, basically the same as the one InsideEVs released a few days ago (link here), omits the Ram truck and reimagined the Mars-inspired Tesla truck not in a silver hue, but in a sinister-looking all-black package.

Gallery: Tesla Truck Render With Ram Pickup

6 Photos

This latest Tesla truck render sure does make the Ram seem toy-like, as previously suggested by Elon Musk. In fact, it attempts to tie all of Musk's pickup truck suggestions and hints together into what's clearly an over-the-top electric truck.

There are still plenty of questions about the upcoming Tesla Pickup Truck — "Cybertruck" as CEO Elon Musk referred to it in the company's recent Q3 earnings call. While we can safely assume some details, Tesla has done a solid job of keeping almost everything under wraps. But now we may have a reveal date: Video Description via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV) on YouTube: My Tesla Cybertruck Predictions Battery sizes: 150-200 kWh 400-600 miles using Maxwell tech 250 kw charge rate 10,000-20,000 towing capacity Performance: 0-60 sub 3 sec 800-1,000 horsepower Quadmotor rated for 1m miles Panoramic windshield that will leverage Tesla Armor Glass Event: November 21 at 7 pm

Bollinger’s $125K Handbuilt Off-road EVs Handmade in Detroit

120 kWh battery

200 mile range

614 Horsepower

668 lb-ft torque

8’2” bed length if cab wall is open and rear seats are removed, 5’9” cab wall closed

10 110v outlets with an option for a 220v for high power uses

Water fording depth of 36” or 3 feet

Gallery: Tesla Electric Pickup Truck Ram Look-Alike Render Surfaces On Video

5 Photos

The only true unknown is its appearance.

Gallery: Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck

22 Photos

The pieces of the Rivian R1T truck puzzle are mostly all in place now, so let's have a look at what's known.

Outside of perhaps the Tesla Model Y and the Tesla truck, the Rivian pickup is perhaps the most anticipated upcoming electric vehicle.

When it was revealed back at the LA Auto Show in late 2018, Rivian burst onto the scene with its R1T. From stealth to mainstream happened literally overnight. Since then, we've learned more and more in regards to this slick electric pickup truck, so hit up this link for the major details on the R1T.

Gallery: Atlis XT Electric Pickup Truck Revealed: 500-Mile Range, Tows 35,000 Pounds

10 Photos

Atlis says its XT electric pickup truck is among the most capable trucks to ever be revealed. According to the automaker, the truck can be configured to go up to 500 miles on electric by selecting the largest battery pack.

In addition to the long range, the towing capacity is impressive at up to 35,000 pounds. The payload is listed at up to 5,000 pounds, which is equally high.

Atlis XT is considered a full-size truck and, unlike with the Rivian R1T, a 6.5 or 8-foot bed can be selected. Clearly then, this is a larger truck than Rivian's. Its 8-lug wheel design suggests it's a heavy-hauler too.