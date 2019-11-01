It's the reveal of reveals and it'll be the talk of the world.

The hugely anticipated Tesla truck reveal is set to occur sometime this month and outside of say the reveal of the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck, there's never been such a high level of anticipation in the EV space.

Just how big of a deal will the Tesla truck really be though? Our friends over at HyperChange TV say that the truck reveal will basically crash the Internet. It's not really going to break the Internet, but we're certain that millions will be watching the debut.

Looking beyond the reveal, HyperChange TV adds that with the truck, Tesla will generate billions in revenue. Even more exciting is the idea that the Tesla truck will basically usher in and entire new segment of electric pickup trucks.

We've already seen commitment to electric trucks from major automakers such as Ford and General Motors and for sure the Tesla truck reveal will fast track plans.

If this doesn't all excite you, then it's likely nothing will. With the debut of the Tesla truck, the EV world as we know it will change in ways we can't even predict right now. It'll be a monumental push for EVs and we don't have to wait long now for it all to start happening.

Video description via HyperChange TV on YouTube: