There are still plenty of questions about the upcoming Tesla Pickup Truck — "Cybertruck" as CEO Elon Musk referred to it in the company's recent Q3 earnings call. While we can safely assume some details, Tesla has done a solid job of keeping almost everything under wraps.

In some cases, it's arguably best safe to assume anything, but speculation is human nature and can be fun. Even though we're just guessing when it comes to details about the Tesla Cybertruck, the assumptions are based on educated guesses since there's a lot we already know and understand about how Tesla and Musk operate. Not to mention the CEO's hints along the way.

We'll say right up front that the biggest mystery pertains to what the Cybertruck will look like. We've provided a plethora of renderings, but no one really has a clue. At this point, it's just a waiting game.

When it comes to other important details like battery tech and size, charging rate, horsepower, and overall performance, we can take a look at Tesla's current lineup and draw some fair conclusions. Check out the video above to learn about our good friend Sean Mitchell's Tesla Pickup Truck predictions.

If you don't have time to watch the whole video right now, Mitchell has included the most pertinent information below. However, the video isn't very long and it's well worth watching.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV) on YouTube: