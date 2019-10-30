We will have many of the answers soon enough. How about on November 21 at 7 PM?
There are still plenty of questions about the upcoming Tesla Pickup Truck — "Cybertruck" as CEO Elon Musk referred to it in the company's recent Q3 earnings call. While we can safely assume some details, Tesla has done a solid job of keeping almost everything under wraps.
In some cases, it's arguably best safe to assume anything, but speculation is human nature and can be fun. Even though we're just guessing when it comes to details about the Tesla Cybertruck, the assumptions are based on educated guesses since there's a lot we already know and understand about how Tesla and Musk operate. Not to mention the CEO's hints along the way.
We'll say right up front that the biggest mystery pertains to what the Cybertruck will look like. We've provided a plethora of renderings, but no one really has a clue. At this point, it's just a waiting game.
When it comes to other important details like battery tech and size, charging rate, horsepower, and overall performance, we can take a look at Tesla's current lineup and draw some fair conclusions. Check out the video above to learn about our good friend Sean Mitchell's Tesla Pickup Truck predictions.
If you don't have time to watch the whole video right now, Mitchell has included the most pertinent information below. However, the video isn't very long and it's well worth watching.
Video Description via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV) on YouTube:
My Tesla Cybertruck Predictions
Battery sizes: 150-200 kWh
400-600 miles using Maxwell tech
250 kw charge rate
10,000-20,000 towing capacity
Performance: 0-60 sub 3 sec
800-1,000 horsepower
Quadmotor rated for 1m miles
Panoramic windshield that will leverage Tesla Armor Glass
Event: November 21 at 7 pm