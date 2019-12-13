The Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T may be the most hyped and anticipated upcoming electric pickup trucks, but there are several more notable electric trucks in the works.

With the debut of the Cybertruck, attention is again placed upon electric pickup trucks and we must not forget that Tesla isn't the only player in what's sure to be a very hot segment.

The Fast Lane Truck runs through what it considers to be the top ten upcoming electric trucks and names like Tesla, Rivian, Bollinger, Ford, GM and even Atlis make the list, but in actuality, we here at InsideEVs have been extensively covering electric truck too, so here we'll provide some brief background on each of the 5 electric pickups that we think are worth waiting for.

Tesla Cybertruck

Cybertruck is designed to have the utility of a truck and the performance of a sports car. The vehicle is built to be durable, versatile and capable, with exceptional performance both on-road and off-road. Cybertruck will come in three variants: Single Motor Rear-Wheel Drive, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Tri Motor All-Wheel Drive.

Vehicle Specs:

Range: 500+ miles

0-60 mph acceleration: <2.9 seconds

Towing capacity: More than 14,000 lbs

Payload: Up to 3,500 lbs

Vault length: 6.5 feet

Storage capacity: 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage including the vault, frunk, and sail pillars.

Suspension: 4” in either direction

Touchscreen size: 17”

Body: Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel. If there was something better, we’d use it.

Seating capacity: Up to six adults

Charging: Can be charged at home, at Destination Charging locations, and with our network of more than 14,000 Superchargers, including on our newest V3 technology, which is helpful for long hauls and towing.

More Cybertruck details here

Rivian R1T

The reveal of the R1T took place back in November 2018 at the LA Auto Show and InsideEVs was on the scene to capture the moment it hit the stage.

Production of some R1T components is already underway.

First deliveries are set to begin in late 2020, though remember those will be of top-level R1Ts. The cheaper versions will follow a bit later on.

More R1T details here

Ford F-150 Electric Truck

The electric Ford F-150 will possibly debut in 2021. The truck will allegedly be the Blue Ovals followup EV to launching its upcoming electric crossover with Mustang-tinged styling.

There's no firm timeline in place for the reveal and launch of the electric Ford truck just yet, but word is that it's being fast-tracked for production.

More F-150 electric truck details here

General Motors Electric Pickup Truck

The all-electric pickup from General Motors is approximately two years from launching.

General Motors, which is one of the top players in pickup segment, is going to develop and introduce an all-electric pickup. GM says it will be a strong truck, but beyond that, no details are known at this point in time.

Atlis XT

Atlis says its XT electric pickup truck is among the most capable trucks to ever be revealed. According to the automaker, the truck can be configured to go up to 500 miles on electric by selecting the largest battery pack.

In addition to the long range, the towing capacity is impressive at up to 35,000 pounds. The payload is listed at up to 5,000 pounds, which is equally high.

Atlis XT is considered a full-size truck and, unlike with the Rivian R1T, a 6.5 or 8-foot bed can be selected. Clearly then, this is a larger truck than Rivian's. Its 8-lug wheel design suggests it's a heavy-hauler too.

More Atlis XT details here

For some details on the other trucks worth waiting for, check out the video at the top of this post.

