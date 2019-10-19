Let's take a dive into all the details we know about the upcoming Ford F-150 electric pickup truck. Its launch is reportedly only some 2 years away and here's what else we know about the electric truck from Ford.

Debut

The electric Ford F-150 will possibly debut in 2021. The truck will allegedly be the Blue Ovals followup EV to launching its upcoming electric crossover with Mustang-tinged styling.

There's no firm timeline in place for the reveal and launch of the electric Ford truck just yet, but word is that it's being fast-tracked for production.

Appearance

Ford officially confirmed plans to build a fully electric F-150 at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. Spy shots have shown a test mule under development in Michigan. It looked mostly the same as the existing truck, except for a place to plug in and a slightly higher ride height for fitting the batteries underneath the cab. These vehicles are allegedly very early prototypes, though. Additionally, we saw video of the million-pound tow, which shows the Ford F-150 electric in detail.

Capability

The biggest hint about the electric F-150's future came in July when the company released a video of the truck towing over one million cars of train cars. The company refused to offer details about what powered the pickup, though. This towing claim came under some scrutiny though.

We expect the truck to be AWD and it'll surely be the quickest F-150. Electric motors can crank out a ton of power at basically zero RPM, so the electric Ford truck should be fast off the line. We don't know the power figures for the electric F-150, but we assume the numbers will be similar to the metrics released for the Rivian R1T.

Range

This remains a complete mystery at this point in time, but anything less than 300 miles would be a disappointment. We fully expect the electric F-150 to top 300 miles with ease and believe it will offer more range than the Mustang-Inspired electric SUV (range details here).

Price

This is the biggest unknown. Surely a pickup truck is expensive and the electric version of the F-150 will be no exception to this rule. We expect a sub $100,000 starting price, but this is simply just a guess at this point in time.

Closing

An updated F-150 is reportedly coming for the 2021 model year and the EV variant would likely wear its revised styling, so don't expect the electric truck to closely resemble images seen here. However, once we get a peek at the new F-150 we'll have a good idea of what to expect from the electric version.

We'll update this Everything We Know post as more information on the electric F-150 becomes available.