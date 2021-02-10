The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) announced today a verdict in the court clash between two South Korean EV battery manufacturers: LG Chem and SK Innovation.

The case started in Spring 2019, when LG Chem sued SK Innovation over alleged theft of commercial secrets. SK Innovation defends itself, but in the end, the ITC sided with LG Chem.

According to the announcement, SK Innovation EV battery business (importation, domestic production, and sale of batteries for electric vehicles) is banned in the U.S. for 10 years. However, to not harm its clients (that were hoping to avoid a "catastrophic supply disruption"), ITC allows the continuation of the Ford F-150 Electric program for 4 years, and Volkswagen ID.4 (MEB) program for 2 years, to give them time to find new suppliers.

In other words, it seems that SK Innovation will be able to complete its two battery plants (under construction) in Georgia to supply Ford and Volkswagen. But will it complete them?

Well, we are not sure what the options are for the following years until the ban ends. Maybe production of batteries for other markets/other applications or lease/sale of the plant to another manufacturer just to limit the losses? It's hard to imagine that the brand new plants would stay idle for 8 and 6 years.

Anyway, there are not that many battery suppliers that are ready to provide the required volume of batteries so the race is on. LG Chem's LG Energy Solution, CATL, Panasonic or maybe others have their chance.

We don't know SK Innovation's response just yet, but LG Energy Solution issued a press release announcing a bold win: