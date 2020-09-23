As the construction of the SK Innovation's EV battery site in Commerce, Georgia progresses, the South Korean company announced more job positions available.

Already 60 employees joined SK Innovation and by the end of this year, the number is expected to increase to 150, and then to more than 1,000 by the end of 2021.

"These employees include production supervisors, production/process/electrical engineers and quality/logistics specialists who will set up, work and serve as the trainers for the EV battery production workforce at the two SK Battery America plants under construction at the site."

The exterior of the first manufacturing plant (out of two under construction) was recently completed, which should allow starting operation in 2021, although the mass production of lithium-ion cells for EVs (9.8 GW annually) is scheduled for 2022. One of the main customers is Volkswagen.

By 2023, the second battery plant will start mass production (11.7 GWh annually), so together the two plants should be able to supply enough cells for more than 300,000 electric cars annually (21.5 GWh annually). The number of direct jobs by 2024 should increase to over 2,600.

An aerial shot from earlier this year of the SK Battery America site in Commerce, Ga., shows construction progress at the facilities. SK Innovation is building two plants at the Georgia site to make batteries for electric vehicles.

The site, located about 70 miles northeast of Atlanta, is expected to become one of the largest hubs of EV battery manufacturing in the world.

Commissioner Pat Wilson of the Georgia Department of Economic Development said:

"If you drive along I-85 northeast of Atlanta, you can't miss the progress taking shape at the new SK Innovation facilities in Jackson County. With today's announcements, SK Innovation is well on their way to fulfilling the $2.6 billion investment commitment and 2,600 promised jobs they will create in our state,".