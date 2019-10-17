In late 2020, Ford intends to introduce its long-awaited, next-generation all-electric model, which will be the Mustang-inspired performance SUV. According to what we know so far, there will be at least a few battery/drive versions of this model.

The targeted EPA range is 300 miles (483 km), when equipped with an extended battery and rear-wheel drive. The European press releases say up to 600 km (373 miles) of range under the WLTP test cycle.

The most important conclusion is that there will be not only the extended battery, but also simply a standard battery option, with less capacity, less range and priced more affordably.

In the case of drive, it was obvious from the start that the "performance" BEV requires use of a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system (with one electric motor per axle).



The latest official message confirms that there will be a rear-wheel-drive version too.

The charging power also was confirmed at 150 kW in the case of the extended battery version (the smaller pack probably will be rated at lower power).

Gallery: SUV Ford Mustang teaser

3 Photos

"Ford will be releasing its all-new, Mustang-inspired electric SUV, that has a targeted EPA-estimated range of 300 miles with an extended battery and rear-wheel drive, in late 2020.* The vehicle’s 150kW charging ability will allow very quick charging speeds on Electrify America’s 150 to 350kW network.** Ford estimates that its all-new, all-electric Mustang-inspired SUV will be capable to charge up to 47 miles in 10 minutes using Electrify America DC fast chargers, providing peace of mind for customers to be able to charge in minutes, not hours."

Ford Mustang-inspired performance SUV specs (confirmed or expected):

Batteries

The extended battery version:

expected EPA range of 300 miles (483 km)

range of expected WLTP range of 600 km (373 miles)

The standard battery version: data N/A

Drive system



all-wheel drive dual motor

dual motor rear-wheel drive single motor

Charging

≈150 kW (peak) charging capability in extended battery version

(peak) charging capability in extended battery version up to 47 miles (75.6 km) of range in 10 minutes

from 10% to 80% in 45 minutes

Gallery: Ford Mustang Based Crossover Rendering