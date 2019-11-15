The Ford Mustang Mach E is going to be officially unveiled this coming Sunday evening, but due to some super sleuthing by a member of the Mach E forum, the cat horse is out of the bag. At least, large parts of it are, as a web page with a number of details has been found and exposed.

So, what secrets do we know now? Let's start with the price. The "Select" trim level will be the cheapest, starting at $43,895. The "First Edition" – a limited run launch trim – will start at $59,900. For your money, you'll get a choice of three exterior colors, including the "exclusive Grabber Blue Metallic body color, along with "unique interior contrast stitching, First Edition scuff plates, brushed aluminum pedals, and red brake calipers."

The top trim level is "GT," which will set you back $60,500.

Due to arrive at dealers and in driveways in late 2020, the Mach E will boast a range of about 300 miles if equipped with the optional extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive. The all-wheel-drive version will take a bit of a hit in the range department, offering around 270 miles of plug-free driving.

We've got even more info below, but first, check out these screen grabs packed full of info on the way down.

Performance-wise, the all-wheel-drive GT version will provide the most thrills, offering to slingshot you from a standstill to 60 miles per hour in approximately 3.5 seconds if it is equipped the extended-range battery and, apparently, some "other optional equipment."

The leaked webpage also informs us that the non-GT all-wheel-drive version will reach 60 mph somewhere in the mid-5-second range.

For an overview of all the stats for each trim level, check out the screenshot below.



