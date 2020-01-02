Since the Ford Mustang Mach-E became available for order, Sunnyvale Ford has received a total of 100 reservations, which each require a $500 deposit. However, 40 of those deposits all came in during one recent evening. Perhaps it was due to Ford running Mach-E commercials during recent college football bowl games?

For those unfamiliar with Sunnyvale, it's located in Silicon Valley, just blocks from the Sunnyvale Tesla store and not far from the Tesla factory in Fremont, California. It's no surprise that EVs are incredibly popular in the area. In fact, over one in every four reservation holders of the first edition Mach-E are from California. It's important to note that the first edition is already sold out.

Sunnyvale Ford owner Steve Fuentes told the Detroit Free Press:

"And we're up to 100 reservations now. The Mustang Mach-E has had a tremendous positive response. This is one of the biggest game changers we've ever had." "I just think the market is ripe and it's ready for something other than Tesla. Our all-electric SUV with a 300 mile range is super cool and functional."

While 100 reservations may not seem like a lot, 40 in one evening is impressive. Keep in mind, this is only at one dealership in a short period of time. It's also for a vehicle that is priced from ~$45,000 to $60,000. Moreover, a vehicle that won't even be available for about a year. Fuentes concluded: