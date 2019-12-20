Though not yet available to purchase, the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E will be eligible for Ford Plan Pricing discounts. We'll outline how much you can save right here.

It's no secret that automakers offer discount pricing plans for employees, family members, suppliers and so forth, but oftentimes those discounts don't apply to new models, at least not right out of the gate.

For the Mach-E, Ford is willing to offer all four of its available discount plans immediately. Cars Direct breaks down the plans as follows (via a bulletin sent to dealers):

A-Plan (Ford Employees): 4% below MSRP plus $275 administrative fee and 0.25% advertising fee

Z-Plan (Ford Retirees): Same as A-Plan

D-Plan (Dealer Employees): A-Plan plus $100

X-Plan (Ford Partners, Friends & Neighbors): 2% below MSRP plus $275 administrative fee

However, with the Mach-E, Ford isn't waiving the A-Plan's 0.25% advertising fee as it typically does on other models. Regardless, Cars Direct finds the A-Plan to be the best deal out of the four offered.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E

108 Photos

How much will a Mach-E cost after applying the 4% discount? Cars Direct uses a $45,000 Mach-E as an example and concludes that after applying the discount and adding fees into the equation, the price drops to $43,588.

However, we should note that the base Mach-E, priced at $44,995, isn't among the first versions of the Mach-E to launch, so you'd have to wait until 2021 to apply the discount to that variant of the Mach-E.

The first Mach-Es to go on sale in the U.S. will launch in late 2020 with starting prices significantly higher. For $50,600 you can get the Mac-E Premium or for a bit over $60,000, the Mach-E GT can be bought.

The automaker is taking reservations for the Mach-E now on its website.