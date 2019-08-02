The devil is in the details, right? This is what you will be telling yourself if you thought the electric Ford F-150 prototype can tow 1.25 million lb in real-life conditions. In other words, on the road instead of on a railroad, as Jason Fenske, from the Engineering Explained YouTube channel, helped explain.

What you have seen in Ford’s video only applies to the same conditions in which the pickup truck was. Or else, a perfectly plain terrain with rails on it. And that is due basically to rolling resistance and terrain incline.

If rolling resistance is too high, it takes a lot of effort to tow anything, even if it is relatively light. Like pulling a bike on soft sand. When it is low, you can tow very heavy stuff with not that much effort.

The rail cars pulled by the electric F-150 prototype naturally have steel wheels. Which help them move over rails, which dictionaries define as steel bars. Rolling resistance is very low. Hence the “magic trick”, as Jason defined the stunt.

Have a look at the video, which brings much more thorough explanations. The video description goes even deeper and brings a Ford clarification on an article he wrote for Road and Track.

Video description via Engineering Explained on YouTube: