While other automakers have been strutting their future electric trucks on TV and social media, Ford has been tight lipped about its upcoming all-electric F-150. That has finally changed. In a conference held today, Ford Motor’s chief of product platform and operations, Hau Thai-Tang, gave us timeline for its reveal and production dates.

The launch of the F-150 BEV will follow the launch of the Transit EV in the fourth quarter of this year. That’s a little late compared to other electric trucks, but production will soon follow. According to Thai-Tang, the F-150 BEV will be market-ready during the first quarter of 2022.

Ford E-Transit (left) and Ford F-150 Electric prototype (right)

In addition to the launch and production timelines, Thai-Tang also confirmed the assembly plant. Once completed, the F-150 BEV will be built in a new plant at Ford’s Rogue Complex in Dearborn, Michigan. He also noted that the electric truck will have the option of digital services offered for commercial customers.

We wish he would have spilled the beans on the battery pack size, electrical architecture, power, range, or towing but the company must not be ready to reveal that yet.

Regardless of the lack of information, the F-150 BEV will hit production a little after other popular upcoming electric trucks. Rivian’s Launch Edition of the R1T truck will hit the production line this June, shortly before the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 rolls out of the factory in the Fall of this year. That’s about the same time as the Tesla Cybertruck that currently has a production date of late 2021. The Lordstown Endurance truck is set to enter production at about the same time as the others, in September of 2021.

It looks as though the Ford F-150 BEV will reach the production line last if nothing changes. Is Ford putting itself at a disadvantage? Possibly, but we can’t forget that Ford produces the best-selling truck in the world and will likely create a very competitive all-electric truck.