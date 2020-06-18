Next week, on Thursday, June 25 at 8 pm ET, Ford will unveil the all-new 2021 F-150 pickup truck. It will be a next-generation conventional version, but it might give us glimpses of what to expect from the all-electric version.

First of all, we should see a new exterior and interior design (including a new, big center touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster).

Ford already announced also that the new F-150 will get:

the first vehicle built on Ford’s new electrical architecture

regular over-the-air updates to key modules controlling vehicle performance and user experiences, including innovative fleet-management solutions for Ford’s commercial customers

The new solutions in the all-new Ford F-150 willo be further detailed on June 26, during the Citi Conference Call.

We are eager to see the new F-150, not only because it has been America’s best-selling truck for 43 straight years, but mainly because it will be the direct foundation for the Ford F-150 Electric.

The conventional version (possibly also a hybrid) will enter production probably in late 2020 at the truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan. The all-electric version is expected within 24-months (by mid-2022).

In 2019, Ford presented one of its prototypes, which means that the company has given itself several years to fully develop a compelling product:

Gallery: Ford F-150 EV prototype towing