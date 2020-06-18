It will have a new electrical architecture and over-the-air updates, which will surely be available in the upcoming EV version.
Next week, on Thursday, June 25 at 8 pm ET, Ford will unveil the all-new 2021 F-150 pickup truck. It will be a next-generation conventional version, but it might give us glimpses of what to expect from the all-electric version.
First of all, we should see a new exterior and interior design (including a new, big center touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster).
Ford already announced also that the new F-150 will get:
- the first vehicle built on Ford’s new electrical architecture
- regular over-the-air updates to key modules controlling vehicle performance and user experiences, including innovative fleet-management solutions for Ford’s commercial customers
The new solutions in the all-new Ford F-150 willo be further detailed on June 26, during the Citi Conference Call.
We are eager to see the new F-150, not only because it has been America’s best-selling truck for 43 straight years, but mainly because it will be the direct foundation for the Ford F-150 Electric.
The conventional version (possibly also a hybrid) will enter production probably in late 2020 at the truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan. The all-electric version is expected within 24-months (by mid-2022).
In 2019, Ford presented one of its prototypes, which means that the company has given itself several years to fully develop a compelling product:
Gallery: Ford F-150 EV prototype towing
Ford to Provide ‘Look’ at All-New F-150 During Citi Conference Call
DEARBORN, Mich., June 16, 2020 – The all-new Ford F-150 will be detailed by company leaders during a June 26 conference call with Citi Research.
The call, hosted by Citi’s Itay Michaeli following the global reveal of the all-new F-150 on June 25, will feature:
- Ford Truck Group Marketing Manager, Todd Eckert
- F-150 Chief Engineer, Craig Schmatz
- Ford Executive Director of Enterprise Connectivity, Stuart Taylor, and
- Ford Executive Director of Investor Relations, Lynn Antipas Tyson
The Ford team will describe innovative features of the all-new F-150 that will help customers around the world “get the job done.” Among new attributes, it will be the first vehicle built on Ford’s new electrical architecture and will receive regular over-the-air updates to key modules controlling vehicle performance and user experiences, including innovative fleet-management solutions for Ford’s commercial customers.
The all-new F-150 is part of the F-Series lineup that has been America’s best-selling truck for 43 straight years and America’s best-selling vehicle of any type for 38 consecutive years.
Callers can listen to the conference call, which will begin at 10 a.m. EDT, by dialing +1 (323) 701-0170 and entering passcode 885943 when instructed. A webcast of the discussion will also available at shareholder.ford.com.