It's abundantly clear that Bollinger Motors is not all about mass production or changing the world. Instead, the startup electric truck maker is planning to build its minimalistic, all-electric, off-road vehicles in small batches. Nonetheless, the company's B1 sport utility truck and B2 pickup truck are coming soon.

We are well aware that this type of situation doesn't actually appeal to our audience, since it's not going to rock the boat, so to speak. However, we give credit to any new company that's willing to put it all out there — with the clear and present potential for losing money — in order to promote EVs.

Perhaps CEO Robert Bollinger's choice of small batches at a $125,000 price point may make him a few bucks, but we really doubt it. This type of business model requires a massive undertaking and an incredible investment, which will likely result in minimal sales and little profit.

With that being said, our good friend Sean Mitchell — who spends his spare time researching everything there is to know and learn about electric cars — dives into it for us. Moreover, he proposes some good questions, like "How many vehicles do they need to sell in order to make the vehicles profitable?" and "Do they have plans to make less expensive vehicles?"

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV) on YouTube: