Perhaps we need to reach out to Amber Arbucci to see if she'd like to bring a Bollinger electric pickup truck out to our track in North Carolina? We can definitely say that we're jealous of Jay Leno for a number of reasons. While we've seen the Bollinger trucks in the flesh, we haven't been on a ride in one. We also haven't met former model and wildlife photographer Arbucci, but we're blown away by her work.

Leno has been a car collector for years and a huge electric vehicle fan for much of that time. He owns a Tesla Model S and regularly features Teslas on his show, Jay Leno's Garage. If meeting Amber Arbucci and riding in a Bollinger electric truck wasn't enough to make us jealous, Leno recently accompanied Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a Cybertruck and had chief designer Franz von Holzhausen and a future Tesla Roadster on his show.

This video is a bit of a departure from the norm. It's not about the Bollinger's off-road ability, though it's pretty clear the truck is built to tackle rough terrain. Instead, the video takes us on a bit of a wildlife adventure as part of Arbucci's photography work. It's nice on the eyes and equally informative and entertaining. It also works to prove the fact that the Bollinger electric truck could be a solid candidate for safaris and the like. It's capable and quiet, and it offers excellent outward visibility.

Video Description via CNBC Prime on YouTube: