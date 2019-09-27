This video may make you feel like you were on hand for the exclusive Bollinger event.
It was pretty neat to get a chance to check out Bollinger Motors and its all-electric B1 and B2 vehicles. InsideEVs was fortunate that the location was close to home, in Ferndale, Michigan. However, we were pleasantly surprised to see people there from all over the country.
It was nice to catch up with our good friends Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV) and Nikki Gordon-Bloomfield (Transport Evolved). These two traveled all the way from Colorado and Oregon, respectively.
For those unfamiliar with what Bollinger has set out to accomplish, the company is developing all-electric trucks. However, these are not luxury-grade trucks like those Rivian is producing, or what we can only assume Tesla will be unveiling with its upcoming pickup truck. Instead, the Bollinger electric trucks are incredibly Spartan and utilitarian. In fact, they're not even going to have airbags.
Taking the situation even further, Bollinger doesn't plan to build a ton of these trucks, and the company will actually be constructing them by hand. While we don't expect the automaker to make any huge waves in the EV space, it's still nice to see another startup investing in the future of automobile powertrains. Perhaps, like Rivian, Bollinger can get more support and monetary investments in the future and dive into the segment on a deeper, more mainstream level.
Check out the video and leave us your thoughts in the comment section.
Video Description via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV) on YouTube:
Bollinger B1 and B2: The anti-Tesla EVs
Bollinger Motors: Maker of Mid Mod Electric Trucks https://youtu.be/QA2dDkLbDfI
Simplistic, analogue, and spartan
Where Tesla would fall on one end of the design spectrum, and Rivian in the middle, Bollinger is at the complete opposite end - and that’s completely okay.
Even Bollinger knows this will not be a high volume production car as they will be making these vehicles by hand, which is part of the allure of their vehicles for me.
It’s analogue everything. Analogue sliding windows, gauge cluster, dials, doors, and it couldn’t be more beautiful.
It’s like as if a Mercedes G wagon and Land Rover Defender has an all-electric baby:
Dual Motor
120 kWh battery pack
200 mile range
CCS SAE combo charging
614 Horsepower
668 lb.-ft. Torque
4.5 Second 0-60 MPH
100 MPH Top Speed
7.8 Power/Weight Ratio
2 Speed, Hi/Lo Range Gearbox
15” Ground Clearance
10” Wheel Travel
(10” to 20” Variable Ground Clearance)
5201 LB. Payload Capacity
7500 LB Towing Capacity
Geared Axle Hubs
LT285/70/R17
11.75” Vented Brakes
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Inboard Discs
Patented Storage Pass-Through Door