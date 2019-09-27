It was pretty neat to get a chance to check out Bollinger Motors and its all-electric B1 and B2 vehicles. InsideEVs was fortunate that the location was close to home, in Ferndale, Michigan. However, we were pleasantly surprised to see people there from all over the country.

It was nice to catch up with our good friends Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV) and Nikki Gordon-Bloomfield (Transport Evolved). These two traveled all the way from Colorado and Oregon, respectively.

For those unfamiliar with what Bollinger has set out to accomplish, the company is developing all-electric trucks. However, these are not luxury-grade trucks like those Rivian is producing, or what we can only assume Tesla will be unveiling with its upcoming pickup truck. Instead, the Bollinger electric trucks are incredibly Spartan and utilitarian. In fact, they're not even going to have airbags.

Taking the situation even further, Bollinger doesn't plan to build a ton of these trucks, and the company will actually be constructing them by hand. While we don't expect the automaker to make any huge waves in the EV space, it's still nice to see another startup investing in the future of automobile powertrains. Perhaps, like Rivian, Bollinger can get more support and monetary investments in the future and dive into the segment on a deeper, more mainstream level.

Check out the video and leave us your thoughts in the comment section.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV) on YouTube: