The global COVID-19 pandemic has definitely made an impact on sports, among just about all things. Betting website MyBookie is taking advantage of the situation, so to speak, by offering betting schemes on interesting topics that don't involve sports. Its latest effort lets you place bets on which upcoming electric pickup truck will come to market first.

You can choose between seven upcoming electric pickup trucks now through October 11, 2020. The choices include the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Electric, GMC Hummer EV, Lordstown Endurance, Bollinger B2, and Nikola Badger.

While many people still don't see EVs as popular, especially in the United States, adoption is growing. However, until automakers can offer compelling all-electric SUVs and pickups trucks, growth isn't going to move very rapidly. SUVs and pickup trucks are hugely popular on our shores, and cars are starting to fade away. When Tesla announced that it had an electric pickup truck coming soon, the topic became almost instantly popular.

MyBookie just released the current odds on its electric pickup truck betting scheme. Not surprisingly, the Rivian R1T holds the top spot with +150 odds. It's closely followed by the Tesla Cybertruck, which is at +200. The remainder of the list is as follows:

Lordstown Endurance +300

Ford F-150 Electric +350

GMC Hummer EV +450

Bollinger B2 +500

Nikola Badger +1,000

Interestingly, none of the five trucks listed above come even close to the Rivian and the Tesla. Even more interesting is the fact that the truck that was arguably the most hyped – aside from the Tesla Cybertruck – the Nikola Badger is in the last position, and in a very bad way as far as odds are concerned.

To place your bet, visit MyBookie (linked below) and open your account. Then click on "Special Wagers" followed by "Current Events." If you'd rather not place a bet, but you're interested in the topic, place your unofficial bet in the comment section below. Do you agree with the current odds?