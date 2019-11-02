Dressed in all black, this Tesla pickup truck render had a certain 'bad' appearance to it. It surely is bold and the black hue gives it a sinister look.

Gallery: Black Tesla Truck Render

2 Photos

This render, basically the same as the one InsideEVs released a few days ago (link here), omits the Ram truck and reimagined the Mars-inspired Tesla truck not in a silver hue, but in a sinister-looking all-black package.

There are two variants in the renders too. One features an open pickup truck style bed. Meanwhile, the other fits more into the armored personnel carrier described by Musk with a closed bed. Musk even once mentioned a unique drop-down tailgate, which would be required in a truck this big.

The Tesla truck reveal is set to occur sometime this month, possibly on November 21. According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the upcoming Tesla truck will have a target price of under $50,000. Musk stated:

“You should be able to buy a really great truck for $49k or less.”

In top-level trim, the Tesla truck should boast a range of between 400 and 500 miles, possibly more. As one might suspect, it will be all-wheel drive with a motor for each axle. Musk also noted that the suspension will dynamically adjust according to its load. Being electric and a truck means it will have gobs of torque. Musk once tweeted that it could tow 300,000 pounds.

Some additional features include 240-volt power for all of your work tools, a unique drop-down tailgate and it will parallel park automatically & have 360-degree cameras & sonar.

Appearance

There have been all sorts of speculative takes on the outward appearance on the Tesla truck, but all we really know is what Musk has told us so far. This includes:

This all-black Tesla truck render ticks all the boxes described by Musk and in this darkest of hues, it might even make fans of the all-black Ram jealous:

Gallery: Tesla Truck Render With Ram Pickup