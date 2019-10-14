Tesla CEO Elon Musk just announced that the upcoming Tesla electric pickup truck actually resembles some sort of armored military personnel carrier. Maybe it looks something like this then?

We haven't been to the future (have you?) so we're not certain what an armored personnel carrier from the future looks like, but if we had to guess, it's probably pretty close to the render featured here.

The Tesla truck reveal is set for next month and the eyes of the world will surely be on this debut.

Outside of its appearance, we actually know quite a lot about the Tesla truck. For example, the target starting price is much lower than we expected:

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the upcoming Tesla truck will have a target price of under $50,000. Musk stated:

“You should be able to buy a really great truck for $49k or less.”

We find it hard to believe that this price point is even possible, but that's the target. Here's more from Musk on the price topic:

“We don’t want it to be really expensive. I think its got to start at less than $50,000 – it’s got to be like $49,000 starting price max. Ideally less. It just can’t be unaffordable. It’s got to be something that’s affordable. There will be versions of the truck that will be more expensive, but you’ve got to be able to get a really great truck for $49,000 or less.”

We're now just a month or so away from the grand Tesla truck reveal. if it looks as Musk says, like an armored people carrier of the future, it will surely be the most polarizingTesla product ever made.