This newest rendering of the Tesla truck is quite slick, but it looks more Model S-like than an actual electric pickup truck.

Once again, there's no connection between this Tesla truck render and the lone teaser image of the truck released by Elon Musk, but regardless, this is still a sharp-looking vehicle.

Rather than looking truck-like, this latest render is more or less a raised Tesla car with the back chopped off. It actually sort of resembles the Teslamino.

Grab a look at it right here and let us know in comments what you think of the Tesla truck render.

Elon Musk previously mentioned that the Tesla Truck will not look out of place in the set of the sci-fi Blade Runner franchise.

In addition, one lone teaser image was released. But outside of this, really nothing is known in regards to its looks other than it will be radical and perhaps a bit polarizing and that's why so many of the renders look so different. Just not enough of the truck's appearance is known at this point in time.