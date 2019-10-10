The most anticipated debut of all time, the Tesla electric pickup truck, will happen in November, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The eyes of the world will be watching.

The Tesla truck is easily the most talked-about vehicle in the electric car segment. As it turns out, we know quite a bit already in regards to the Tesla truck, but nobody has a clue what it will look like.

And that's precisely why the world will be watching as the Tesla truck debut next month. There are no details on a date just yet, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk has again confirmed the reveal and it seems it's on schedule:

That "no change" comment links back to a mention by Musk that the unveiling would most likely be in November:

So, it seems the Tesla truck reveal is still on track for next month.

As for what we expect of the truck, Musk has made it known that the upcoming Tesla truck will have a target price of under $50,000. Musk stated:

“You should be able to buy a really great truck for $49k or less.”

We find it hard to believe that this price point is even possible, but that's the target. Here's more from Musk on the price topic:

“We don’t want it to be really expensive. I think its got to start at less than $50,000 – it’s got to be like $49,000 starting price max. Ideally less. It just can’t be unaffordable. It’s got to be something that’s affordable. There will be versions of the truck that will be more expensive, but you’ve got to be able to get a really great truck for $49,000 or less.”

Additionally, the Tesla truck is said to make the Ram seem toy-like by comparison.

On the design front, Musk released a single teaser and commented that the truck will have a certain radical sci-fi appearance.

Gallery: Tesla Truck Render

11 Photos

The eyes of the world will be watching as Tesla debuts the Tesla truck next month. Excitement is already in the air.