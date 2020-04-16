Recently, we compared official EPA range ratings for all-electric cars available currently on the market in the U.S., but how about the electric pickup trucks? There are none on sale yet to compare, but sort of consumption figures should we expect?

BEVs get from 239 Wh/mile (149 Wh/km) to 496 Wh/mile (308 Wh/km) ratings (combined), including estimated charging losses (usually about several percent of the total). The lower values were achieved by small, aerodynamic and quite efficient models, while the higher values by bigger, heavier and/or more sporty-oriented models.

A pickup truck, being heavier, bigger and less aerodynamic, is expected to require significantly more energy than a car. But how much?

Since there are no official test results, let's check out those EV pickups that were already announced, with technical details.

Rivian R1T

The Rivian R1T will be available with three battery options - 105/135/180 kWh and the range of "up to 400+ miles".

Those numbers are from "Projected specifications" and there is no info about expected EPA range.

Assuming 180 kWh battery and range of over 400 miles (644 km), the energy consumption would be 450 Wh/mile (280 Wh/km). That actually might turn out to be optimistic and it does not include charging losses.

When towing - up to 11,000 lbs (4,990 kg) - the range might be cut in half, as the consumption doubles - according to Rivian's FAQ, similar to a conventional vehicle - closer to 1 kWh per mile.

Similar to a conventional vehicle, range is affected by aerodynamics. Hauling 11,000 lbs will reduce range by about 50%.

Bollinger B2

Bollinger released both numbers for the Bollinger B2:

estimated EPA range of 200 miles (320 km) and

battery capacity of 120 kWh

That would translate to 600 Wh/mile (373 Wh/km), before charging losses. A third more than the Rivian R1T, but the B2 is less aerodynamic and more off-road capable.

Bollinger B2

Summary

Considering the above, and also heavy plug-in hybrids (like the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid), we can probably assume that the upper range for passenger cars will be the entry-level for pickup trucks.

Rivian R1T - 450 Wh/mile (280 Wh/km)

Bollinger B2 - 600 Wh/mile (373 Wh/km)

The real-world energy consumption of 500 Wh/mile (311 Wh/km) to 1,000 Wh (1 kWh) per mile should not surprise anyone. Actually it will be interesting to see how high it might be in some applications.