Pickup trucks are hugely popular in the U.S., so it should come as no surprise that automakers are now turning their attention to electric pickup trucks.

Most of these electric trucks are hugely capable and some come with high price tags, but we feel that the selection of upcoming electric pickups will soon be vast enough to suit most budgets and tastes.

Of course, some electric trucks have turned out to be more highly anticipated than others, but each of the trucks below promises to offer something unique and compelling.

The trucks we've rounded up include models that will launch as soon as next year, as well as some that are further off into the future. It's an open question as to which electric pickup truck will go on sale first, but it seems like the Rivian R1T will win that race. The R1T should be closely followed by the Tesla Cybertruck and Lordstown Endurance, while the other trucks may trail behind a bit.

Electric pickup trucks offer high towing values, solid payload ratings, as well as versatility and then some as compared to traditional pickup trucks. Some EV trucks are even designed to be extreme off-roaders, like the GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T, as just two examples.

Without further adieu, let's jump right into what the world of electric pickup trucks will likely look like in just a few years' time.

2021 Electric Trucks

Here are the electric pickup trucks that are expected to launch in 2021. We should note that launch schedules are subject to change, but as of right now, these trucks appear to be on track to go on sale starting sometime next year.

The Tesla Cybertruck is designed to have the utility of a truck and the performance of a sports car. The vehicle is built to be durable, versatile and capable, with exceptional performance both on-road and off-road.

Cybertruck will come in three variants: Single Motor Rear-Wheel Drive, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Tri-Motor All-Wheel Drive.

With a range of over 500 miles expected in top trim, the Cybertruck proves to be among the most capable, in terms of range, of any of the electric trucks coming onto the scene.

Release Date: Production expected to begin in late 2021

Electric Range: 250 (base) to over 500 miles in top trim

Horsepower: Unknown (0 to 60 MPH in under 2.9 seconds)

Pricing: Starting from $39,900 ($69,900 base price in top trim)

Rivian, via a recent update to its website, has revealed pricing, range, options and various trims for its upcoming R1T electric pickup truck. The first deliveries are now set for June 2021.

The big news is pricing and on that front, we see that the R1T will starts from $67,500.There are just three versions on offer initially and the highest priced one starts at $75,000. Fully-loaded, an R1T costs almost $100,000.

It seems as though a 400-plus mile version will come after the three initial versions and that a cheaper 250-mile version of the R1T will be released at a later date too.

Release Date: First deliveries set for June 2021

Electric Range: 250 to 400 miles depending on version and battery pack selection

Horsepower: Up to 754 HP

Pricing: Starting from $67,500

Back in October 2019, Bollinger announced that the B2, its pickup truck, would have the exact same starting price as its B1 SUV. Both will cost $125,000, but that includes all the bells and whistles.

Both the B1 and the B2 will have a 120 kWh battery pack, for a total range of 200 miles according to the EPA cycle. The company estimates they will be rated at 70.2 MPGe.

Regarding charging, Bollinger vehicles have a J1772 port and take ten hours to recover all juice from a 220V outlet. Fast charging happens with a CCS port and takes 75 minutes.

With dual-motor configuration, one for each axle, the B1 and B2 will have 614 hp and 668 ft-lb. Top speed will be limited to 100 mph while reaching 60 mph from 0 will require 4.5 seconds.

Release Date: Production expected to begin in 2021

Electric Range: 200 miles

Horsepower: 614 HP

Pricing: $125,000

Lordstown Motors says that production of the all-electric Lordstown Endurance pickup will begin in September 2021, but notes that full production won't happen until sometime in 2022.

The Endurance pickup truck is unique in that it relies upon 4 in-wheel motors for propulsion. Elaphe's L-1500 Endurance In-Wheel Motors will propel the Endurance.

Additionally, Lordstown is targeting more of the commercial market with its Endurance pickup truck and is not focused on the passenger vehicle segment.

Endurance features a battery pack of around 70kWh in terms of capacity, which should provide up to 250 miles of range.

Release Date: Production to begin in September 2021

Electric Range: 200-250 miles estimate

Horsepower: 600 HP

Pricing: Starting from $52,500

2021 Atlis XT

Atlis Motor Vehicle company is a new-ish name on the scene, but it may not be for long.

Atlis says its XT electric pickup truck is among the most capable trucks to ever be revealed. According to the automaker, the truck can be configured to go up to 500 miles on electric by selecting the largest battery pack.

In addition to the long-range, the towing capacity is impressive at up to 35,000 pounds. The payload is listed at up to 5,000 pounds, which is equally high.

Atlis XT is considered a full-size truck and, unlike with the Rivian R1T, a 6.5 or 8-foot bed can be selected. Clearly then, this is a larger truck than Rivian's. Its 8-lug wheel design suggests it's a heavy-hauler too.

***UPDATE: Atlis has made this additional information available to InsideEVs:

XT Pickup owners will be able to choose from a 300, 400, or 500-mile battery pack that range from 125 kWh up to 250 kWh capacity.

12,000 ft. lbs. of torque at the wheels

ATLIS targets $45,000 to start for a short-wheelbase 300-mile XT truck. The 500-mile 35,000-pound gooseneck/fifth-wheel-prepped model should start around $85,000.

Release Date: 100 preproduction vehicles on the road in 2021. Sales will begin in 2022.

Electric Range: Up to 500 miles

Horsepower: 600 HP and can hit 60 MPH in 5 seconds

Pricing: Starting at $45,000

2022 Electric Trucks

Farther off into the future, there are more electric trucks in the works. These specific pickups are tentatively slated to launch sometime in 2022, so let's see what's coming.

GMC recently revealed its Hummer electric pickup truck, so now we know whether or not it's got the guts to stack up against the Tesla Cybertruck and the Rivian R1T. The quick answer is that yes, it does, but we'll get to those matchups in a bit.

More importantly, reservations are open now (just $100 holds your spot in the queue), although production at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly (formally renamed Factory Zero) is scheduled to start in Fall 2021, a full year from now. Regardless, if you want the Hummer electric truck, now's the time to sign up to save your place in line.

The Hummer electric truck will be the most capable light-duty truck offered by GMC and the specs seem to support that. However, other electric pickup trucks boast more range and equally impressive performance specs such as 0-60 MPH times and torque/horsepower figures. The Hummer EV truly shines off-road though with features such as Crab Mode and loads of suspension travel.

Release Date: Edition 1 available late 2021 - other versions to follow in 2022, 2023 and 2024

Electric Range: Up to 350 miles

Horsepower: 1,000 HP

Pricing: $79,995 to $112,595

Ford announced that the F-150 electric pickup truck will be the most powerful F-150 ever and that it will feature a giant frunk, dual motors and be the most capable Ford truck to date. It will go on sales in mid-2022. The electric Ford F-150 will possibly debut in 2021, though no reveal date has been set yet.

The biggest hint about the electric F-150's future came in July when the company released a video of the truck towing over one million pounds of train cars. The company refused to offer details about what powered the pickup, though. This towing claim came under some scrutiny though.

We expect the truck to be AWD and it'll surely be the quickest F-150, as confirmed by Ford. Electric motors can crank out a ton of power at basically zero RPM, so the electric Ford truck should be fast off the line. We don't know the power figures for the electric F-150, but we assume the numbers will be similar to the metrics released for the Rivian R1T. The F-150 electric truck will come with dual motors.

Release Date: Mid 2022

Electric Range: Unknown, but expected to be over 300 miles

Horsepower: Unknown, but it's been filmed towing a million-pound train

Pricing: Unknown, but likely under $100,000

Back in February 2020, Nikola revealed its Badger electric pickup truck concept. With an estimated total range of 600 miles (a blended figure that includes the use of hydrogen) or 300 miles on battery alone, the Badger seems impressive. It zips from 0 to 60 MPH in 2.9 seconds. Reservations for the truck will open sometime in 2020 following its debut this September. No pricing information is available at this point in time and there's some question as to whether or not the Badger is still a go.

***UPDATE: GM has canceled plans to make the Badger for Nikola, so for now, this truck is a no-go.

The Badger, though just a concept for now, aims to compete with the likes of the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, Hummer electric pickup truck, Ford F-150 electric truck and more in the ever-growing segment of electric trucks.

It seems the truck will be offered in two forms, with one being a battery-only version and the other offering both a battery and a hydrogen fuel cell setup. Key specs include:

600 miles on blended FCEV / BEV

300 miles on BEV alone

Operates on blended FCEV / BEV or BEV only by touch of a button

906 HP peak

455 HP continuous

980 ft. lbs. of torque

160 kWh, flooded module - lithium-ion battery

120 kW fuel cell

Release Date: Debut postponed. Deliveries expected to start in 2022.

Electric Range: 300 miles on electric, plus 300 more on the fuel cell

Horsepower: 906 HP

Pricing: Unknown

Future Electric Trucks

Beyond 2022, there are a few other electric pickup trucks that we think may make it to market. These trucks are mostly outliers right now and there is little information on them, but still, each one has some details worth sharing.

Hercules Alpha

Hercules Electric Vehicles is a new company, founded in December 2018 in Detroit, which intends to introduce on the market an all-electric pickup truck, the Hercules Alpha.

We first noticed Hercules when Fully Charged mentioned it on its list of 10 upcoming models. The exterior of the Alpha is very attractive (although it seems a bit like a converted Nissan Titan).

The brief description on the website presents relatively strong specs, but the website looks a bit sketchy.

In general, the Hercules Alpha is described as "rugged luxury", with "Bold designs, luxurious materials, elegant displays, and unsurpassed features with exemplary attention to detail provide a truly luxurious in-cab experience."

It will have over 300 miles (483 km) of range and quad motor, all-wheel-drive system, capable of delivering 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) acceleration in 4 seconds.

Release Date: Perhaps 2022...maybe

Electric Range: Over 300 miles

Horsepower: More than 1,000 HP

Pricing: Unknow, but you can reserve one for $1,500

Fisker Alaska

Henrik Fisker seemed excited to share the rear perspective of a possible future Fisker pickup in a tweet with the caption “Electric pick up!”, but that tweet was quickly taken down.

However, we do have an image of the Alaska pickup truck from Fisker. Unfortunately, no other mention was ever made in regards to this possible future pickup truck, so there are no details to provide.

Nissan Titan Electric Truck

According to unofficial sources, Nissan soon might also join the growing number of manufacturers that are working on a full-size electric pickup for the U.S. market.

The Japanese company reportedly is in talks with the Hercules Electric Vehicles startup (founded in 2018). Hercules would like to offer a "rugged luxury" pickup called Hercules Alpha (from mid-2022).

Nissan would buy "a battery-electric powertrain" from Hercules Electric Vehicles to use in the EV version of its Titan model, while Hercules Electric Vehicles would use Titan parts in its project.

Fastest Electric Truck

Whenever the mention of quick or fast comes up with electric vehicles, the name Tesla always is the first to come to mind and that holds true with regards to electric pickup trucks too. Though several electric trucks claim 0 to 60 MPH times of well under 5 seconds, the top-spec Tesla Cybertruck will likely be the quickest truck available. It rips from 0 to 60 MPH in under 2.9 seconds, which is an incredible feat for a big truck.

Other trucks such as the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV claim to be nearly as quick off of the line, but we believe the Cybertruck will be the fastest of them all.

EV Truck Towing Capacity

The topic of towing with electric vehicles is often a hot topic with much debate. Up until now, most of the towing we've seen involves vehicles like the Tesla Model X or Model Y. However, soon electric pickup trucks will enter the towing mix and it'll be interesting to see the impact of towing on range.

Several upcoming electric trucks come with bold towing claims, but until they're put to the test, those are just numbers with no real idea as to what impact weight, shape and so on will impact the truck's range.

Regardless, these trucks flaunt some big numbers. For example, the Cybertruck is claimed to tow up to pounds, while the Rivian R1T can tow an impressive 11,000 pounds. However, the Atlis XT can apparently pull a trailer weighing in at as much as 35,000 pounds. Lastly, let's not forget that we've seen video of the Ford F-150 EV towing a million-pound train on a track.

FAQs

Who will have the first electric truck for sale?

It's widely believed that Rivian with its R1T will be the first to log an actual sale to a customer, meaning a buyer will have a Rivian R1T in their driveway before any other electric pickup truck maker can make the same claim.



What electric trucks will be available in 2021?

Several. The Rivian R1T, Tesla Cybertruck, Lordstown Endurance and even the Bollinger B2 are all expected to enter production in 2021, with some deliveries actually occurring before the year ends.



Which EV Truck will have the best range?

Tesla Cybertruck. Why? Because Tesla always wins the range race. The top-spec Cybertruck is expected to have over 500 miles of electric range. No other truck is expected to exceed 400 miles, so the Cybertruck should easily win the range war.



What is (will be) the cheapest electric truck?

Tesla. Believe it or not, Tesla claims to be able to offer an electric pickup truck for just $39,900. We're a bit skeptical about this figure and should point out that Tesla has often pulled its cheapest offering for several models off of the market and/or never offered the cheapest version at all.

Regardless, Tesla still could win the lowest price crown by offering a truck that's much more expensive than $39,900 and that's because none of the other electric pickups are expected to start at anywhere near that price point.



Will Ram or Toyota make an electric pickup truck?

While Toyota has not announced any intention to produce an electric pickup truck, Ram has briefly touched upon the possibility of either a plug-in hybrid truck, a pure electric truck or perhaps even both.

What we know for sure is that the FCA CEO talked about the “electrified” pickup truck at the company’s Q3 earnings conference call. He asked customers and stockholders to “stay tuned” because he would eventually inform them about the RAM plans for electrification. But that's all we know at this point in time.