It barely can go a mile per kWh of total battery capacity.
According to the EPA range and energy consumption ratings, the plug-in hybrid 2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid turns a kWh of battery capacity into just a mile of range - literally.
This luxury SUV gets up to 18 miles (29 km) in all-electric mode, using a 17.3 kWh battery pack. Just imagine how big the pack would have to be if an all-electric version of this car would go 200 miles.
The range itself is not that bad, but the efficiency in both all-electric and hybrid modes are pretty low. Just take a look at a comparison with a conventional version with a bigger engine.
We assume that the plug-in hybrid is a better option because of the smoothness and silence of electric drive in everyday commuting.
2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid specs:
- up to 18 miles (29 km) of all-electric EPA range and 24.2 miles (39 km) WLTP
total range of up to 390 miles (628 km) EPA and 464 miles (747 km) WLTP
- 17.3 kWh battery (some 13 kWh is available)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in 5.5 seconds; 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds
- top speed of 158 mph (254 km/h)
- all-wheel drive
- system output of 443 bhp / 449 PS / 330 kW and 516 lb-ft / 700 Nm, including:
3.0L V6 gasoline engine: 335 bhp / 340 PS / 250 kW and 332 lb-ft / 450 Nm
E-Drive: 126 bhp / 128 PS / 94 kW and 258 lb-ft / 350 Nm*