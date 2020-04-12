According to the EPA range and energy consumption ratings, the plug-in hybrid 2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid turns a kWh of battery capacity into just a mile of range - literally.

This luxury SUV gets up to 18 miles (29 km) in all-electric mode, using a 17.3 kWh battery pack. Just imagine how big the pack would have to be if an all-electric version of this car would go 200 miles.

The range itself is not that bad, but the efficiency in both all-electric and hybrid modes are pretty low. Just take a look at a comparison with a conventional version with a bigger engine.

We assume that the plug-in hybrid is a better option because of the smoothness and silence of electric drive in everyday commuting.

2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid specs:

up to 18 miles (29 km) of all-electric EPA range and 24.2 miles (39 km) WLTP

total range of up to 390 miles (628 km) EPA and 464 miles (747 km) WLTP

of all-electric EPA range and 24.2 miles (39 km) WLTP total range of up to 390 miles (628 km) EPA and 464 miles (747 km) WLTP 17.3 kWh battery (some 13 kWh is available)

battery (some 13 kWh is available) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in 5.5 seconds ; 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds

; 0-60 mph in top speed of 158 mph (254 km/h)

all-wheel drive

system output of 443 bhp / 449 PS / 330 kW and 516 lb-ft / 700 Nm, including:

3.0L V6 gasoline engine: 335 bhp / 340 PS / 250 kW and 332 lb-ft / 450 Nm

E-Drive: 126 bhp / 128 PS / 94 kW and 258 lb-ft / 350 Nm*

Gallery: Bentley Bentayga Hybrid