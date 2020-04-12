It barely can go a mile per kWh of total battery capacity.

According to the EPA range and energy consumption ratings, the plug-in hybrid 2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid turns a kWh of battery capacity into just a mile of range - literally.

This luxury SUV gets up to 18 miles (29 km) in all-electric mode, using a 17.3 kWh battery pack. Just imagine how big the pack would have to be if an all-electric version of this car would go 200 miles.

The range itself is not that bad, but the efficiency in both all-electric and hybrid modes are pretty low. Just take a look at a comparison with a conventional version with a bigger engine.

We assume that the plug-in hybrid is a better option because of the smoothness and silence of electric drive in everyday commuting.

2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid specs:

  • up to 18 miles (29 km) of all-electric EPA range and 24.2 miles (39 km) WLTP
    total range of up to 390 miles (628 km) EPA and 464 miles (747 km) WLTP
  • 17.3 kWh battery (some 13 kWh is available)
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in 5.5 seconds; 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds
  • top speed of 158 mph (254 km/h)
  • all-wheel drive
  • system output of 443 bhp / 449 PS / 330 kW and 516 lb-ft / 700 Nm, including:
    3.0L V6 gasoline engine: 335 bhp / 340 PS / 250 kW and 332 lb-ft / 450 Nm
    E-Drive: 126 bhp / 128 PS / 94 kW and 258 lb-ft / 350 Nm*

