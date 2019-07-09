LG Chem To Increase Battery Sales Fivefold By 2024

LG Chem announced a new plan for the next five years by 2024, which envisions doubling the sales from around 28.2 trillion KRW ($24 billion) to 59.5 trillion KRW (over $50 billion).

The most interesting thing for us is that currently, lithium-ion batteries for plug-in cars account for around 22% for total LG Chem revenues - 6.5 trillion KRW ($5.5 billion).

The plan is to increase battery sales roughly five times to 31.6 trillion KRW ($26.7 billion) in 2024, which would translate to about half of the total revenues!

LG Chem says also that the Battery Business Division "will continue its leadership in the automotive battery business by maintaining its overwhelming technological advantage in the third-generation electric vehicle (500 km or more)".

Depending on the price per kWh, the total sales of batteries in 2024 could be:

$150 per kWh: 178 GWh

$125 per kWh: 214 GWh

$100 per kWh: 267 GWh

$75 per kWh: 356 GWh

Source: LG Chem via evspecifications.com