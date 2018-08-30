Hyundai Kona Electric Arrives In Norway With 20,000-Order Backlog

6 H BY MARK KANE

On August 4, Hyundai unloaded the first batch of Kona Electric in Drammen, Norway

This is the all-new all-electric CUV that is expected to shake up the EV scene.

For Hyundai in Norway, the Kona Electric will represent tremendous change as there are more than 20,000 people that are willing to buy one with 7,000 orders on hand.

That’s a lot even from the Norwegian perspective, where Hyundai delivered less than 2,300 cars in the first seven months of this year. Now you can understand that even several thousand Kona Electric would shoot the brand to the somewhere near the top of sales in the country.

The first batch is more than 100 Kona Electric. Hundreds of additional Kona Electric are now on ships from South Korea.

All of the Kona sold in Norway will be the 64 kWh versions with 482 km (300 miles) of WLTP of range. Pricing starts at 325.900 kr.

