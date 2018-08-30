Hyundai Kona Electric Arrives In Norway With 20,000-Order Backlog
On August 4, Hyundai unloaded the first batch of Kona Electric in Drammen, Norway
This is the all-new all-electric CUV that is expected to shake up the EV scene.
For Hyundai in Norway, the Kona Electric will represent tremendous change as there are more than 20,000 people that are willing to buy one with 7,000 orders on hand.
That’s a lot even from the Norwegian perspective, where Hyundai delivered less than 2,300 cars in the first seven months of this year. Now you can understand that even several thousand Kona Electric would shoot the brand to the somewhere near the top of sales in the country.
The first batch is more than 100 Kona Electric. Hundreds of additional Kona Electric are now on ships from South Korea.
All of the Kona sold in Norway will be the 64 kWh versions with 482 km (300 miles) of WLTP of range. Pricing starts at 325.900 kr.
And by the way, just look how beautiful Norway is:
20 Comments on "Hyundai Kona Electric Arrives In Norway With 20,000-Order Backlog"
The Hyundai Kona will quite likely become more popular than the Nissan Leaf, in and around Norway. Can Hyundai keep up with the EV production numbers, of the RNM Alliance, in Europe?
Sadly its reported as 2 year wait for new orders, looks like just the zoe and the leaf in big numbers
It should be more popular than the Leaf; it can charge faster, it has a bigger battery with a TMS and despite the CUV form factor it seems to be way more efficient than the Leaf on the highway. The Leaf has a bigger trunk, but that’s about all that I can think of to recommend it. Let’s just hope that Hyundai can build the Kona fast enough!
Well GM, it could have been Bolts (Ampera E), but GM abandoned the Western World’s largest auto market.
GM had the tech and manufacturing to become well established and maybe even dominant in EVs in Europe and elsewhere, just not the will I guess.
Got to hand it to GM, they never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.
The Chinese automobile market is far larger than the European market, Chinese tastes in cars are closer to American tastes in cars, and the Chinese are more willing to buy American branded cars than Germans are. Those seem like good reasons why GM is rebirthing itself more as a trans-pacific brand with models designed in the US, introduced in Beijing first, and manufactured and sold in both countries.
Thanks to Trump, im not sure if there is a single chinese person in china that would buy an american car today.
I’d like to know what the current tariffs are for US goods exported to China.
I don’t stop buying stuff from an entire country just because I don’t like their elected leader. Most Chinese people are equally discerning and don’t change their lives upside down just because they don’t like the political climate in a foreign country. You must be one of those ‘resistance’ types who can’t imagine being happy since an election 2 years ago and want to ensure that everybody else is as miserable as you are. It must really suck being you!
Chinese love BMW, Mercedes, and Toyota minivan. That’s all I see when I drive through Chinese communities in Socal.
They Like Lexus! A Lot!
Huh? The people you see driving BMW, Mercedes, and Toyota in SoCal are Americans.
GM was losing thousands of dollars for each Ampera-e in Europe. If they could make money in EU, they wouldn’t have abandoned that market. They were too small to effectively compete in mainstream European market. They still sell Chevrolet and Cadillac in EU. If some day they could make money, they would still sell Chevy Bolt rather than Opel Ampera-e in Europe. Personally I think they wanted to get rid of 40,000 employees they had in Europe, and focus on new technologies instead. What is more profitable in the future you think? Selling Opels or self-driving cars, battery technology, BEVs? They had a choice between investing billions in Opel or in new technologies. The choice is clear.
As an American, I would rather that GM spent the money on bringing a truly excellent Buick Enspire to market that people here in the US and China would lap up than in burning cash trying to convince a bunch of Europeans to buy Opels.
Glad Hyundai is not losing money on Kona. There’s zero incentive for Hyundai to sell at a loss in Norway.
Hyundai should offer the Kona to all 50 States before Trump starts going crazy with tariffs.
Bjørn just finished hypermiling the Kona. 830km with 1% SOC, going on average 36km/h.
Drove it for 24hours.
EV’s are selling like crazy in Norway because of two reasons: There is a rapidly growing and convenient charging network being built or is in place, so range anxiety is low. The price of gas is near $10 a gallon… if not more. In the USA the ‘establishment’ of Big Oil and power politics are trying to strangle the slowly growing EV movement. If gas were $10 a gallon in the USA, the same would happen and you would see stacks of Escalades, Hummers and Suburbans in the scrap yard waiting to be recycled… into the likes of Chevy Bolts.. Climate change is no joke, record temperatures everywhere, changing rainfall patterns, rising sea levels and California fires galore, somethings gotta change. At least the Norwegians, and Scandinavians in general recognize the need for change; sadly the rest of the world doesn’t seem to care.
An EV is also cheaper than an ICE in Norway.
its more because the base price of BEVs is far cheaper than a ICE. Something like you can get a 17k$ Impala or a 12k$ Leaf. That and only that is the most common reason! Other stuff is nice to have…
The Oceans Coral Reefs are in real Big Trouble, ask an Aussie how the bleaching EVents, of most of the Australian GBR, are proceeding along.
How again does our great leader and POTUS, aka “Crock-0-Pile Dumbdee”, say “throw a Chimp on the Barbie”?….,
Oh yeah, AGW is “Fake NEWS”!
Hyundai could sell 100,000 Kona EV’s in the second half of 2018.
If only Hyundai would produce them in higher numbers (in order to be able to deliver them).