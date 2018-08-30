  1. Home
Tesla Model 3 Production Hits 90,000: Pace Currently Below 4,000/Week

Tesla is on track to produce the 100,000th Model 3 by the end of this month.

According to Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker (yes, we know it’s not always 100% accurate, but it’s close), cumulative production of the Tesla Model 3 stands now at 90,198 (the numbers are estimated).

While the overall pile of Model 3 is growing, the pace is a little disappointing because Bloomberg’s tool shows just 3,486 units a week in the past seven days. The peak was above 5,000 at the end of June, while the target for the end of August was 6,000.

The highest registered VIN by Tesla was 112,315 (as of September 8).

With almost three weeks to the end of the quarter, Tesla still has a strong chance of reaching the milestone of the 100,000th Model 3 produced, and the majority of those cars will be from the current quarter.

Production and deliveries of the Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:

  • 2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered
  • 2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered
  • 2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered
  • 2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,440 delivered
  • 2018’Q3 – already >49,169 produced

Tesla Model 3 Tracker (Source: Bloomberg)

Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker

17 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Production Hits 90,000: Pace Currently Below 4,000/Week"

Nix

Labor Day Holiday week was only a partial week, because it is a holiday. Just like 4th of July was only a partial week, because it was also a holiday.

Just to get the shocking news out of the way now, Thanksgiving week and Christmas/New Years numbers will also be lower production numbers. Because Holiday.

Vote Up22-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

Amazing! Next you’ll be giving us the shocking news that this is entirely predictable because it happens every year. 😉

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
KevinZ

Good point.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
58 minutes ago
seb24

Yeah check the number it’s simply not true. For the first week of July you have a jump in production. Same for example for end of the year 2017. So ?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
George Parrott

I took delivery on Sept. 1, 2018 of Tesla Model 3 Performance VIN # 106XXX, and have been driving it now for almost 2 weeks.

Vote Up24-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Domenick Yoney

Congrats!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Michael

If I had a cracker, it would be yours.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ffbj

Crackerless once again.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
Marcel Guldemond

Hopefully the slowdown is a result of pausing to fix bottlenecks. But maybe they needed to give workers a break after the big push to 5000 per week. Hopefully they can spin it back up with more efficient use of labour, like they did with the S and X.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Bustya

Gene Munster calls Musk a ‘jerk, bully, and liar’. https://www.cnbc.com/2018/09/10/gene-munster-tesla-must-overhaul-board-right-now.html

Its pretty much over for Tesla. Once their quickly shrinking reservation list has been satisfied, there will be no need to produce more than 4000 model 3s per week. And if they cant make a profit selling a $60,000 model 3, then a $35,000 model 3 is out of the question. Elon chose the wrong battery technology that ensured that his cars would stay a niche. Not to mention the ipad interface is a terrible idea. Definately not a ‘car for the masses’ like it was supposed to be.

Vote Up3-20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Viking79

I love the sarcasm in your post.

If you seriously believe they won’t profit this half you are in for a nasty surprise.

Vote Up7-3Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
Alex

I don’t think holidays explain everything.
Tesla has not increased significantly cars being build during Q3 when compared with the end of Q2.
Giving how fast people are getting the cars after ordering, I wouldn’t be surprised if saturation for the USA is being reached. They are far from the 6000 cars/week, I think they didn’t even tried hard.
Also maybe Tesla is trying to pull a profit, building cars that would be delivered only during Q4 would represent costs without income, slowing down production will be positive. With the cars built during Q2 and sold in Q3 they’ll might show a very positive result… If that’s the case they will sacrifice Q4 a bit though.
Stock will reach $400.

Obviously this is my theory, don’t write it in stone or use all your money in Tesla stocks :).

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Viking79

I don’t agree with market saturation yet, but I do agree they don’t want excess inventory sitting at the end of the quarter. This is a great point, especially if it continues through this month. They are also likely concentrating on getting high margin S/X delivered as well.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
ffbj

With next to no competition, what’s the hurry. It’s better to build the cars right by taking more time than rushing to reach some artificial production number. Just keep making and delivering them and work the system.
Enough demand for years of production, though the same cannot be said of ice sedan models, which are falling by the wayside in droves.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
Speculawyer

The might want to start working on their infrastructure to ship many of them to Europe. Start with the highly optioned-out versions.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
37 minutes ago
Viking79

I suppose that is there plan, as production goes above 5000/week regularly start producing the Standard model and distributing that in the US while at the same time starting to ship left hand drive premium units to Europe, etc. However, I suspect they will keep pushing Long Range Premium models in the US until demand has been saturated for those (quickest deliveries and will look best for their numbers).

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
TJKR

I think the demand is currently shifted to AWD and Performance and RWD wait times will soon be gone. This tells me there is pent up demand for the Standard battery. At a certain point, they’ll have to build the Standard Battery and soon after start selling them in Europe and Asia if they want to ramp up to 10K a week.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago