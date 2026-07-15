Volvo Could Bring An Electric Sedan And Wagon To U.S. By 2028: Report

The American auto market has moved swiftly away from sedans.

That might be changing.

Volvo is reportedly working on an electric sedan and wagon that could come to the U.S. by 2028.

Sedans are so back, baby. Well, maybe. A few months ago, news broke that GM was bringing a sedan back to the market as a Buick. And now, Volvo is reportedly looking at not only sending a sedan our way but a wagon, too. A source claiming to be in the know told Automotive News that Volvo is looking at bringing an electric sedan and wagon in the U.S. in 2028. It isn't confirmed just yet, and Volvo declined to comment on future products, but this is exciting news.

Volvo stopped building the gorgeous S60 sedan (it's one of my favorite four-door designs of this century) in 2024, and killed off the S90 sedan and V60 wagon last year. That took the Swedes completely out of the North American sedan market, shifting its focus to crossovers and SUVs, both gas and electric. So it's interesting to see the company reverse course so quickly.

Such a reversal might have to do with Polestar's unceremonious death in the U.S. After the U.S. Department of Commerce shut down Polestar's ability to sell cars here, due to Biden-era policy forbidding cars that use Chinese software for national security reasons. Volvo is spared the federal axe, despite being owned by Chinese manufacturing giant Geely. Perhaps Volvo and Geely still see a market for sedans here, like the Polestar 2.

If the electric Volvo sedan and wagon do come Stateside, they won't be new exclusive models. Both cars are already in development for Europe and are being built on its flexible SPA3 architecture, the same one the EX60 rides on, Automotive News reports. That will give both the sedan and wagon the same 800-volt architecture, and likely similar maximum ranges of around 400 miles, depending on weight and aerodynamics. The EX60 can charge from 10-80% state-of-charge in just 19 minutes and its punchiest powertrain has 670 electric horses. So it wouldn't be surprising if the new Volvos have similar specs.

What do you think?

There's no word on exactly what they'll be called when the get here, but they're expected to be the S60 and V70 in Europe, the outlet says, so I don't see why that would change for the U.S. Those are established names already, why mess with what works? That does indicate the size of them, though, and the Swedes are reportedly eyeballing a $50,000-ish starting price tag. That's a tad pricey for an S60 but Volvo is apparently anticipating only about 10,000 sales per year, between both the sedan and wagon.

This is good news, even if it might not happen. I'll take any sign of life for a returning sedan/wagon market, especially Volvos.

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