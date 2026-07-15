Someone Is Already Trying To Flip One Of The Last Tesla Model S's Built. The Price Is... Ambitious
Is owning the last of the breed worth an extra $100,000? One enterprising dealer is trying to find out.
- A dealership has listed a 2026 Tesla Model S Plaid Signature Edition for sale, the last special edition of the Model S's long life.
- The asking price? A cool $260,000.
- Tesla made owners sign an agreement to not resell these limited-run cars or face a $50,000 "injunctive relief" penalty.
The Tesla Model S is no more. It's finished. Done. The line where it was being built doesn't even exist any longer, and, soon, Tesla claims the building will be pumping out humanoid robots instead of one of Tesla's most impactful cars.
As a last-hurrah, Tesla decided to sell a handful of what it called the "Signature Edition," a $160,000 version of the Model S Plaid with a few extra bits—available by invite-only purchase, of course. If you weren't special enough to get an invite, I've got some good news: there's one available on the used market. You'll just have to be okay with paying quite a premium for it.
Let's start with the price. This particular car, spotted at J&S AutoHaus in New Jersey by Teslarati, has just 300 miles on the odometer and is priced at an eye-watering $259,995.
The Model S Plaid Signature Edition was already expensive at $159,420 (that's already nearly $50,000 more than the standard Plaid); this one carriers an additional premium of more than $100,000.
Tesla only made 350 examples of the Signature Edition—250 Model S's and 100 Model X's. The cars came with unique Garnet Red paint, gold accents (emblems, brake calipers, and interior bits), carbon ceramic brakes, free lifetime Supercharging and, of course, Full Self-Driving.
To buy one, you had to have received an invitation from Tesla. You also needed to sign Tesla's no resale agreement.
The resale agreement is meant to keep people from flipping the car by granting Tesla the Right of First Refusal to purchase the car itself. If Tesla caught an owner selling the car, it threatens to "seek injunctive relief" or $50,000 or more and put the original buyer on a do-no-sell list.
But perhaps even worse, the new owner of the car may also lose out on two of the Signature Edition's biggest perks: Full Self-Driving and Free Supercharging.
From the agreement:
If you sell or otherwise transfer the ownership of your Model S or Model X, the remainder of the Recommended Maintenance, Wheel and Tire Protection Plan, and Windshield Protection Plan will transfer automatically to the buyer. The Full Self-Driving (Supervised), Free Supercharging and Premium Connectivity will not transfer with the vehicle and will terminate once the ownership of the Model S or Model X is transferred.
It's not clear if Tesla will actually enforce this language or the $50,000 injunctive relief on the new owner. It has blocked owners from transferring unlimited Supercharging access in the past.
Whether or not this car is worth a quarter of a million is subjective. On one hand, it is one of the last of the limited-run cars. On the other, the previous run of the 2012 Tesla Model S Signature Edition are now selling for well under $20,000 on the used market.
But, hey, you do you. If you want a car that can hit 60 MPH in sub-two-seconds and also scratch the limited-edition itch, this might be your only opportunity to snatch one up.
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