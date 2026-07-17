Toyota Is Paying EV Drivers $3,000 To Switch To A bZ
Toyota is dangling a $3,000 incentive in front of existing EV owners if they make the move to a bZ.
- You can get a huge discount on a new Toyota bZ.
- Toyota is offering $3,000 in conquest cash to switch from a competitor to the bZ.
- There are some gotchas, though—see who qualifies below.
Some EVs are still getting gobs of incentives from automakers, if you know where to look. Toyota is betting that its latest offer might just be enough to get you to switch to something with three ovals on the hood.
Specifically, Toyota is offering $3,000 of cash on the hood to bZ buyers switching from an older electric car.
Not every EV will qualify for that conquest cash. Toyota's campaign is targeted at folks who own and might be looking to trade-in a very specific range of cars built between 2020 and 2023:
- Ford Mustang Mach-E
- Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Kia EV6
- Nissan Leaf
- Tesla Model 3
- Tesla Model Y
- Volkswagen ID.4
It also appears to only be offered to buyers who live in California. And before you ask, this likely can't be combined with California's upcoming $3,500 EV buying incentive, as that program is targeted towards first-time EV buyers. However, if someone in your immediate family happens to own one of these cars, Toyota says that the offer is transferrable as long as they live in the same household.
Toyota is offering some pretty compelling offers outside of California as well. For example, the automaker is offering has 0% APR financing on the bZ for 72 months and up to $4,000 in lease cash (which brings a 36-month lease to just $349 per month with $3,999 due at signing). Military and college graduates can also qualify for $750 and $500 in additional rebates.
Toyota's bZ has been blowing up in popularity recently. In fact, Toyota managed to sell 17,553 units of the bZ in the first half of 2026, which is about twice as many as it did over the same period last year. It's easy to see why, too. The refreshed electric crossover brings more range, better charging, and a better overall packaging compared to its predecessor, the bZ4X.
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